Ottawa's Shaw Centre renamed Rogers Centre Ottawa, not to be confused with Rogers Centre

The next time you want to attend an event at the Rogers Centre, make sure you know which city it's in.

The Ottawa Convention Centre, known in recent years as the Shaw Centre, is now named Rogers Centre Ottawa. It is not to be confused with the Rogers Centre, which is the name of the baseball stadium in Toronto originally known as the SkyDome.

The Ottawa Convention Centre announced Wednesday that it has entered into a 10-year naming rights agreement with Rogers, the Canadian telecom giant.

"Today's announcement of Rogers as our new naming rights partner is a significant milestone for the Ottawa Convention Centre," said Nina Kressler, President and CEO of the Ottawa Convention Centre, in a news release. "We are excited about the possibilities this partnership will bring, not only for our clients and guests but for the entire Ottawa community."

The Ottawa Convention Centre opened in 2011 on Colonel By Drive, right next to the CF Rideau Centre mall. In 2014, it was renamed the Shaw Centre as part of a 10-year agreement.

Rogers completed a $26-billion acquisition of Shaw Communications in 2023.

"The Rogers Centre Ottawa, previously called Shaw Centre, will continue to use 'Canada's Meeting Place' as its descriptor, and will continue to partner closely with Ottawa Tourism in all domestic and international marketing efforts to ensure the Centre is positioned as the premier meeting venue in Canada's Capital," a news release said.

The new name for the convention centre is effective immediately. The convention centre's website now directs visitors to rogers-centre.ca. Signs inside and outside the building will be changed in the coming months.