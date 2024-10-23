OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Eastern Ontario driver facing numerous charges following road rage incident: OPP

    A closeup of an OPP cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa) A closeup of an OPP cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
    An eastern Ontario driver is facing numerous charges after an alleged road rage incident Tuesday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police say they received a call shortly before 1:30 p.m. reporting a driver had been driving at high speeds near Smiths Falls. The driver then allegedly assaulted someone outside a home in Montague Township, police add. The victim was not seriously injured.

    A short time later, police located the driver's vehicle along Highway 43, in a ditch. Though he ran away when the vehicle was located, police were able to catch him, the OPP adds.

    When he was taken to the Lanark Detachment, he caused damage to a holding cell, police say.

    The 35-year-old man is facing the following charges:

    • Assault causing bodily harm
    • Overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle
    • Uttering threats to cause death or bodilyharm
    • Resisting a peace officer
    • Dangerous operation of a vehicle
    • Driving with no licence
    • Driving without two licence plates
    • Licence plate improperly displayed
    • Stunt driving
    • Having improper tires
    • Mischief

    He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

