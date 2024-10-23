Eastern Ontario driver facing numerous charges following road rage incident: OPP

An eastern Ontario driver is facing numerous charges after an alleged road rage incident Tuesday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say they received a call shortly before 1:30 p.m. reporting a driver had been driving at high speeds near Smiths Falls. The driver then allegedly assaulted someone outside a home in Montague Township, police add. The victim was not seriously injured.

A short time later, police located the driver's vehicle along Highway 43, in a ditch. Though he ran away when the vehicle was located, police were able to catch him, the OPP adds.

When he was taken to the Lanark Detachment, he caused damage to a holding cell, police say.

The 35-year-old man is facing the following charges:

Assault causing bodily harm

Overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle

Uttering threats to cause death or bodilyharm

Resisting a peace officer

Dangerous operation of a vehicle

Driving with no licence

Driving without two licence plates

Licence plate improperly displayed

Stunt driving

Having improper tires

Mischief

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.