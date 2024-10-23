OTTAWA
Ottawa

Fatal collision on Hwy. 7 in eastern Ontario leaves one dead, others injured

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image) Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image)
One person has died and others have been injured after a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer and a car on Highway 7 in eastern Ontario, according to police.

It happened Wednesday shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Anglican Church Road, between Perth and McGowan Lake.

The Ontario Provincial Police's (OPP) acting manager of media relations, Bill Dickson, told CTV News Ottawa the number of injuries is still unknown.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, as Highway 7 will be closed for several hours.

The investigation into what led to the collision is ongoing.

