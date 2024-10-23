Kanata restaurant announces sudden closure
Popular Kanata restaurant D'Arcy McGee's has suddenly closed its doors.
In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, D'Arcy McGee's said, "We will sadly be closing our doors."
"We want to assure you that this decision was not taken lightly. We treasure the shared experiences with you and appreciate your patronage greatly."
No other information was provided on the sudden closure. D'Arcy McGee's was located on Terry Fox Drive.
This is the second sudden closure of an Ottawa restaurant this month.
Last week, Oz Kafe closed in the ByWard Market after being unable to pay nearly $40,000 in rent to its landlord.
