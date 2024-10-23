New technology at Ottawa airport will eliminate need to remove laptops, liquids during screening

Passengers at the Ottawa International Airport (YOW) will not be required to remove their laptops and liquids from carry-on-bags for screening, thanks to a new CT X-ray screening technology.

The airport now has a new developed security screening device, CT X-ray. Right now, it is installed at one line at the domestic/international security checkpoint, said The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) in a news release Wednesday. The CT X-ray will eventually be installed in all screening lines at the capital’s airport, CATSA says.

Laptops and liquids of 100 ml or less, have been required to be removed from the carry-on-bag during screening. The Ottawa airport is the second airport in the country to be using CATSA’s new technology.

The deployment of the CT X-ray screening devices is part of CATSA's plan to update the screening process at several airports in the country over a multi-year period.

"Introducing CT X-ray technology is just one example of how CATSA is continuously raising the bar to enhance the passenger experience while maintaining the highest standards of security for those travelling from Canada's designated airports," reads the release.