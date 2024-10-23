OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Zamboni driver in western Quebec arrested for impaired driving after rink incident

    A Zamboni driver in western Quebec has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a low-speed crash at a hockey rink on Monday.

    Police in the region say the 25-year-old man was arrested after he drove the ice-resurfacing machine into the boards at a rink in Chelsea, Que., while cleaning the ice between two games.

    A 30-second video posted online shows a referee skating alongside the machine and its driver as it heads straight into the boards with a loud crash.

    Sgt. Martin Fournel of Sécurité Publique MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais says several people witnessed the event and one of them called police after seeing signs that the driver was impaired.

    He says police administered a sobriety test and then arrested the rink employee, who was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

    Police say nobody was hurt, but a door onto the rink was damaged.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.

