CTV Morning Live and Visit San Antonio want to send you and a guest to San Antonio!

To help you explore everything San Antonio has to offer, you’ll receive round trip flights, a 3-night stay at Hotel Emma, dinning for 2 at some of San Antonio’s best restaurants, and a $200USD Uber gift card.

The city attractions you could visit include;

- San Antonio Museum of Art

- Splashtown San Antonio

- The DoSeum, San Antonio’s children’s museum

- San Antonio Zoo

- The Magik Theatre

- Briscoe Western Art Museum

- Tejas Rodeo Company

- McNay Art Museum

- Six Flags Fiesta Texas



The food and drinks you could enjoy include;

- The County Line

- Cookhouse

- La Panaderia

- La Gloria at Pearl

- Alamo Beer Company, VIP Tour and Tasting

Enter today’s code word below for your chance to win!

Please enable your JavaScript to enter this contest

MINI RULES:

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:30am ET on March 2, 2020 and closes at 10:30am ET on March 6, 2020. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $4,650 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable announcement. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.ctvottawamorning.ca