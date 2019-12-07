OTTAWA -- The province's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender known to frequent Ottawa and Gatineau.

33-year-old Melissa Labranche is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breach of her Statutory Release. She is currently serving a two year sentence for robbery.

Labranche is described as white, 5'10", 160lbs, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5900.