‘Where would you like to see more trees planted?’: Ottawa city wants to hear from people

The City of Ottawa is asking people to give their insight into where to plant more trees.

The goals intended behind adding trees to the capital’s outlook is not only to have more trees, but also to have more shade and green, the city said in a post on X.

“Where would you like to see more trees planted?” read the post.

If you have a place in mind, the city wants you to complete its survey.

The survey will remain open until April 15.

The city is aiming to reach its goal of 40 per cent canopy cover through its Tree Planting strategy.