OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • ‘Where would you like to see more trees planted?’: Ottawa city wants to hear from people

    City of Ottawa
    Share

    The City of Ottawa is asking people to give their insight into where to plant more trees.

    The goals intended behind adding trees to the capital’s outlook is not only to have more trees, but also to have more shade and green, the city said in a post on X.

    “Where would you like to see more trees planted?” read the post.

    If you have a place in mind, the city wants you to complete its survey.

    The survey will remain open until April 15.

    The city is aiming to reach its goal of 40 per cent canopy cover through its Tree Planting strategy. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News