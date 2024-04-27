Rainy Saturday in Ottawa, here’s how it feels

Though the temperatures are warm, the capital is going to have a rainy Saturday starting this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 18 C and a 60 per cent chance of rain late this afternoon. There’s a risk of thunderstorm this evening and overnight with a low of 10 C. Periods of rain are ending near midnight then it’s going to be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

On Sunday, the weather agency calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. A high of 22 C is in the forecast. A low of 10 C and a 40 per cent of showers are in the forecast for the night.

The warm temperatures will continue to linger around the capital. On Monday, the capital will see a high of 21 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers. At night, there will be a 60 per cent chance of showers with a low of 12 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 3 C.