Rainy Saturday in Ottawa, here’s how it feels

    Though the temperatures are warm, the capital is going to have a rainy Saturday starting this afternoon.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 18 C and a 60 per cent chance of rain late this afternoon. There’s a risk of thunderstorm this evening and overnight with a low of 10 C. Periods of rain are ending near midnight then it’s going to be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

    On Sunday, the weather agency calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. A high of 22 C is in the forecast. A low of 10 C and a 40 per cent of showers are in the forecast for the night.

    The warm temperatures will continue to linger around the capital. On Monday, the capital will see a high of 21 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers. At night, there will be a 60 per cent chance of showers with a low of 12 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 3 C.

    I just don't get Taylor Swift

    It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'oesn't get' the global phenomenom.

