What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend in Ottawa

A five-kilometre section of the Queensway through Ottawa will be closed for 82 hours this weekend for the replacement of the Rochester Street bridge.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 between Metcalfe Street and Carling Avenue/Kirkwood Avenue will be closed from Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 a.m. for the work.

During the construction work, eastbound on-ramps at Maitland Avenue, Carling Avenue and Parkdale Avenue will be closed, while westbound on-ramps at O'Connor Street, Bronson Avenue, Lyon Street, Rochester Street and Parkdale Avenue will be closed. The Bronson Avenue and Lyon Street westbound on-ramps are closed already for construction.

The Hwy. 417 westbound and Rochester Street on-ramp closed to traffic starting Sept. 20. Rochester Street will be closed from Aberdeen Street to Gladstone Avenue until Oct. 11. Booth Street from Arlington Avenue to Daniel McCann Street will be closed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

The Rochester Street Bridge replacement was originally scheduled for Aug. 12-14, but work was delayed due to a strike in the construction sector.

Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership has been retained by the Ministry of Transportation to replace the bridge.

In August, Hwy. 417 was closed between Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for 76 hours while crews replaced the Booth Street Bridge.

HERE'S A LOOK AT THE DETOURS ON HWY. 417 THIS WEEKEND

WESTBOUND

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Metcalfe Street

Continue westbound on Catherine Street

Continue onto Raymond Street

Turn left on Booth Street

Turn right on Carling Avenue

Take Hwy. 417 westbound access ramp from Carling Avenue

EASTBOUND

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood Avenue

Continue eastbound on Carling Avenue

Turn left on Bronson Avenue

Turn right on Chamberlain Avenue

Continue onto Isabella Street

Take Hwy. 417 eastbound access ramp at Metcalfe Street

ROAD CLOSURES

Several city streets will also be closed this weekend as part of the construction.

Rochester Street closed between Gladstone Avenue and Aberdeen Street until October 11.

Booth Street southbound closed between Gladstone Avenue and Raymond Street from 5p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Oct. 4.

Booth Street northbound closed between Carling Avenue and Raymond Street from 5 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. on Oct. 4

Daniel McCann Street closed between Booth Street and Lebreton Street South from 5 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

Norman Street closed between Booth Street and Rochester Street from 5 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

Raymond Street remains closed between Booth Street and Rochester Street while Orangeville Street remains closed between Rochester Street and Lebreton Street South to facilitate the construction staging (ongoing long-term).

PARKWAYS

Just a reminder, a section of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the NCC bike weekends.