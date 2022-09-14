What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend in Ottawa

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 between Metcalfe Street and Carling Avenue/Kirkwood Avenue will be closed from Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 a.m. for the replacement of the Rochester Street bridge. All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 between Metcalfe Street and Carling Avenue/Kirkwood Avenue will be closed from Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 a.m. for the replacement of the Rochester Street bridge.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • Reported stabbing being investigated by LPS

    A man suffering from multiple stab wounds was rushed to hospital Monday evening. According to witnesses, the victim approached the front door of a house on Nelson Street near Lansdowne Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

    London police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed on Sept 26, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

  • 'Workload is huge, pay is low': Ontario education workers voting whether to strike

    Parent Stacy Loos fears what will happen in Ontario if education workers go on strike. “If his EA [educational assistant] is not with him, his whole day just kind of goes down the drain,” says Loos, referring to her son Emmett, 9, who has autism. Ontario education workers including librarians, custodians and administrative staff have started voting on whether to strike — and their union is recommending they vote yes.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina