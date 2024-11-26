OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Land near Dow's Lake being cleared in advance of new Civic Campus construction

    Crews were seen Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, clearing land along Maple Drive in preparation for construction of the future Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus. (CTV News Ottawa) Crews were seen Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, clearing land along Maple Drive in preparation for construction of the future Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The land near Dow's Lake that will one day be the new home of the Ottawa Hospital's Civic Campus is being clear cut in preparation for construction.

    Crews were seen Tuesday clearing land and trees from an area around Maple Drive, including near the tennis courts in the area.

    The main hospital will be built between Maple and Prince of Wales drives.

    This is another step in the plan to construct a cutting-edge replacement for the aging Civic Campus, which just celebrated its 100th anniversary. The new hospital is planned to have a rooftop helipad, the most advanced trauma centre in eastern Ontario, specialized surgical suites, specialty programs and outpatient clinics, and is expected to have one of the most innovative neuroscience research programs in the world.

    Construction has already begun on the hospital's parking garage.

    PCL Constructors and EllisDon have been named as the construction team for the $2.8 billion project. The Ministry of Health is funding $2.1 billion toward the new hospital. The remaining costs are expected to be covered through other revenue streams, including a $500-million fundraiser.

    Construction is slated to be completed in 2028.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole

    Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News