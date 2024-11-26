Land near Dow's Lake being cleared in advance of new Civic Campus construction

The land near Dow's Lake that will one day be the new home of the Ottawa Hospital's Civic Campus is being clear cut in preparation for construction.

Crews were seen Tuesday clearing land and trees from an area around Maple Drive, including near the tennis courts in the area.

The main hospital will be built between Maple and Prince of Wales drives.

This is another step in the plan to construct a cutting-edge replacement for the aging Civic Campus, which just celebrated its 100th anniversary. The new hospital is planned to have a rooftop helipad, the most advanced trauma centre in eastern Ontario, specialized surgical suites, specialty programs and outpatient clinics, and is expected to have one of the most innovative neuroscience research programs in the world.

Construction has already begun on the hospital's parking garage.

PCL Constructors and EllisDon have been named as the construction team for the $2.8 billion project. The Ministry of Health is funding $2.1 billion toward the new hospital. The remaining costs are expected to be covered through other revenue streams, including a $500-million fundraiser.

Construction is slated to be completed in 2028.