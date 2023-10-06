What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 6-9
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Thanksgiving weekend.
For a list of holiday schedule changes, click here.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
Fall Rhapsody
Enjoy the fall colours at NCC parks and natural spaces across the National Capital Region.
Popular sites include Pink Lake in Gatineau Park and the Mer Bleue Bog.
The NCC is offering a free shuttle bus service from downtown Ottawa to Gatineau Park all weekend.
For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/free-ncc-shuttle-during-fall-rhapsody.
Fall Colours in Calabogie
Checkout the fall colours in Calabogie this weekend from the chairlift.
The Fall Colours Chairlift Ride will take you to the top of the mountain to take a few pictures as the leaves change colours.
For more information, visit https://www.calabogie.com/events/fall-colours/.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's host the Sudbury Wolves Saturday afternoon at TD Place.
Game time is 3 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators wrap up the NHL pre-season Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens.
Game time is 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/
The Festival of Small Halls
The Festival of Small Halls is big music in a little place.
See the Devin Cuddy Band at the Matawatchan Hall on Friday and the Carleton Place Town Hall on Saturday.
You can also see Harry Manx at Rob Richardson Legion Branch 496.
For tickets and information, visit https://festivalofsmallhalls.frontgatetickets.com/.
The Best of Broadway
Enjoy the Best of Broadway with the NAC Orchestra.
Enjoy music from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Music Man, Arthur Hamilton and the Phantom of the Opera.
See the Best of Broadway Friday and Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33657.
Shows at the NAC this weekend
Here is a look at the events at the National Arts Centre this weekend
- Friday – Afternoon Bike Ride at the NAC Fourth Stage
- Saturday – Latin American Heritage Celebration hosted by Miguel de Armas
For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/.
Snippets of Hats
The Rag and Bone Puppet Theatre presents Snippets of Hats on Saturday at the Shenkman Arts Centre.
For tickets, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/snippets-hats.
Cabaret
It's the final weekend to see Cabaret at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.
The Tony Award winning musical is set in the Kit Kat Klub in Berlin, Germany at the end of the 1920s.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/cabaret.
Le Bodyguard – the Musical
Le Bodyguard – the Musical is at the Theatre du Casino Lac-Leamy on Friday and Saturday.
The Bodyguard tells the story of a former Secret Service agent turned elite bodyguard, who is hired to unwillingly protect the superstar Rachel Marron from an anonymous stalker.
For tickets, visit https://casinos.lotoquebec.com/en/lacleamy/explore/shows/le-bodyguard-la-comedie-musicale.
The Supine Cobbler
The Great Canadian Theatre Company presents The Supine Cobbler until Sunday.
"A contemporary clinical abortion in the spirit of a Western," says the GCTC website.
For tickets, visit https://www.gctc.ca/2324-season.
NCC Bikedays
The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Pumpkins after Dark
Pumpkins After Dark is a memorable Halloween experience in the national capital region.
See over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a one-of-a-kind walk-through experience at Wesley Clover Parks.
Pumpkins After Dark runs until Oct. 31. Proceeds support the Senators Community Foundation.
For more information, click here.
The Haunting Season at Saunders Farm
The 32nd season of the Haunting Season is underway at Saunders Farm.
Pumpkin Days include the pumpkin patch, world-famous mazes and playgrounds, wagon rides, games and more.
Frightfest includes a Haunted Hayride, the Coven and more with five immersive haunts crawling with witches, goblins and ghouls.
For tickets and information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.
Joe Boo Evil Events
A spike-chilling collection of haunted houses awaits you at KRP Properties on Legget Drive in Kanata.
Five haunts, four escape rooms, evil village and a VIP experience with Boo-zy drinks.
For tickets and information, visit https://joebooevilevents.com/locations/krp-properties/.
Skreamers
Skreamers is alive this Halloween season at Proulx Maple and Berry Farm.
Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn.
For tickets, visit https://skreamers.ca/.
Acres of Terror
Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont. hosts Acres of Terror this Halloween season.
Events include spooky wagon rides, house of terror, spooky village and fog maze.
Acres of Terror runs until Oct. 29.
For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.
Pumpkin Fest
Proulx Maple and Berry Farm hosts Pumpkin Fest until Oct. 29.
Don't miss face painting, hay structures, slides, outdoor play parks, corn field mazes and more.
For more information, visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/
Pumpkinferno
Take a stroll through Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.
Approximately 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins are on display, set against the nighttime backdrop inside the gates of the history village.
For tickets, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/pumpkinferno/.
Fort Fright at Fort Henry
Fort Fright is back at Fort Henry in Kingston this Halloween season.
The historic site is transformed into a nightmarish realm of creatures and monsters.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.forthenry.com/event/fort-fright/.
Ottawa Farmers' Markets
The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.
Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:
- Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Log Farm Farmers Market
The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Perth Farmers' Market
The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.
Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market
Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.
The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Canadian SuperDIRT Weekend
It's Canadian SuperDIRT Weekend at the Cornwall Motor Speedway.
The three-day event will feature edge-of-your-seat racing in a variety of classes.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/canadian-superdirt-weekend/.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs hit the ice twice this weekend at the Leon's Centre.
On Friday, the Frontenacs host the Sudbury Wolves at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the 67's visit Kingston to face the Frontenacs at 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.
Gatineau Olympiques
The Gatineau Olympiques host Baie-Comeau on Sunday and Monday at the Slush Puppie Centre.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/.
University athletics
The Carleton Ravens football team travels to Kingston to face the Queen's Gaels Friday night. Game time is 6 pm.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts UQTR Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens men's hockey team hosts Concordia Friday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels women's rugby team hosts McMaster Friday night at Nixon Field. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's soccer team hosts the Carleton Ravens Saturday afternoon. Game time is 1 p.m.
The uOttawa Gee-Gees men's rugby team hosts Bishop's on Saturday at Matt Anthony Field. Game time is 4 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens host UQTR in men's hockey action Saturday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Carleton ice House.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's football team hosts Laurier Saturday night at TD Place. Game time is 8 p.m.
The uOttawa Gee-Gees women's soccer team hosts RMC on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 1 p.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 6-9
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here’s what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Canada given 5 days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, majority evacuated: sources
The Indian government has given Ottawa until Oct. 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in that country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
Canada witnesses decline in home construction rates, falling below pandemic-era numbers: report
A recent report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternative shows that new housing construction is at a lower level today than it was at the worst point in the pandemic economy shutdown.
Annular solar eclipse this month will be partially visible to Canadians — and is the subject of a NASA study
Canadians will have an opportunity to see an annular solar eclipse later this month — one which is also providing NASA a chance to study our atmosphere in greater detail.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause of Nazi veteran 'disgusting'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Canadian Parliament's standing ovations to honour a Ukrainian war veteran who served in Nazi Waffen SS units "disgusting," and said it showed Moscow was right to "denazify" Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
-
Chief, mayor call for P.E.I. village councillor's resignation over racist sign
A First Nation chief and the mayor of a Prince Edward Island community are calling for a councillor to resign over a sign posted on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.
-
‘We need more resources’: More Nova Scotians leaving emergency rooms without seeing a doctor
Cape Breton-based emergency physician Dr. Margaret Fraser wasn’t surprised to hear that national numbers collected by CTV reveal a big spike in the number of people across the country who come to an emergency department for care, and then leave after growing tired of waiting.
Toronto
-
Husband of Toronto mother struck by stray bullet opens up about grief of life without her
The husband of a woman and mother of two young daughters who was killed in Toronto’s east-end this summer is opening up about the grief that he lives with and the circumstances that led up to the tragedy.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows man being led away in handcuffs following double stabbing in Toronto
Video obtained by CP24 shows a man being led away in handcuffs following a stabbing at an apartment building in North York that left a man dead and his wife injured on Thursday morning.
-
'Shelters are full': Refugees gather outside downtown Toronto intake centre
It was a troubling scene this summer and it’s happening again now as dozens of refugee claimants and asylum seekers wait outside Toronto’s Central Intake facility at 129 Peter St., hoping that a space might be found for them in the shelter system.
Montreal
-
4 students arrested in Quebec after video shows teen repeatedly hit in the face
Police on Montreal's South Shore say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a video showing a violent attack on a 16-year-old boy near a local high school.
-
Quebec MNA Frederic Beauchemin denies allegations of psychological harassment
Frederic Beauchemin, Liberal MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, denies allegations of psychological harassment made against him and members of his team.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heavy rain coming after Montreal breaks another heat record
After a sunny and very hot start to the month of October, featuring record-breaking heat, southwestern Quebec is bracing for big weather changes this Thanksgiving weekend. Heavy rain is expected to move in as two cold fronts from Ontario collide with moisture from the remnants of tropical storm Philippe.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews called to explosion, fire at encampment in bush
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of an explosion at an encampment in a wooded area in the Donovan neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Former North Bay bookkeeper guilty of stealing $100Ks from employer to gamble at casino
The Superior Court of Justice was tasked recently with determining just how much a former bookkeeper stole when she worked for a North Bay business more than a decade ago.
-
Sex offender in Elliot Lake charged with sexually assaulting children
A convicted sex offender is facing 22 new charges after he was arrested for violating parole conditions in Elliot Lake last month.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING City council decides fate of five proposed homeless hub locations
A long awaited debate in London reached its conclusion on Thursday, with city council voting to move forward on the five proposed homeless hub locations.
-
19 witnesses and 15 court dates: The Crown closes case in terrorism trial in Windsor
Defence lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman must now decide what happens next. The 14-member jury was told Thursday morning it will not be needed until Oct. 10.
-
Blustery, cool Thanksgiving weekend on the way, temperatures set to plummet
A cold front is heading into southern Ontario Thursday night ending the extended warm summer-like temperatures.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man arrested in months-long money laundering investigation: RCMP
Mounties allege a Winnipeg man trafficked drugs into remote First Nations communities and attempted to launder the 'significant' proceeds through casino games in the city.
-
'A milestone': Kinew and Stefanson meet for premier to premier meeting
Premier Designate Wab Kinew stepped foot inside the office he will call home at the Manitoba legislature to meet with the outgoing premier.
-
Walls at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar coming down months after walkway collapse
Organizers of Festival du Voyageur said they are prioritizing the safety and health of those who attend the event after a walkway collapse at Fort Gibraltar sent 17 people to hospital in May.
Kitchener
-
Homeowner describes alleged assault at knifepoint in his Cambridge home
A violent break-in and arrest has left some in a Cambridge neighbourhood on edge.
-
Average home sale price in Waterloo Region sinks for third straight month
The average home sale price in Waterloo Region decreased for the third consecutive month in September. Including all property types, it now sits at $757,753.
-
Niagara Falls police search for missing teen believed to be in Waterloo Region
Police in Niagara Falls are looking for a teen that could be in Waterloo Region.
Calgary
-
Man in custody following 'high-risk' police operation connected to suspected abduction in Calgary
A man is in custody following a “high-risk” police operation on Highway 2 connected to a suspected abduction in Calgary.
-
'Complete shock': Lethbridge high school shaken following sexual assault allegations
Students at Chinook High School in Lethbridge said there was a sombre, uneasy feeling the day after police searched a football locker room for forensic evidence in connection to an alleged sexual assault.
-
Where's Waverly? More charges laid in swarming, theft of golden retriever puppy
Calgary police have charged a second person in connection with a swarming and theft of a golden retriever puppy. However, the search for 17-week-old Waverly continues.
Saskatoon
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
A former coach at a private religious school pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.
-
Fiery Sask. train derailment caused by broken track: report
According to a newly released report, a fiery Saskatchewan train derailment was caused by a broken rail.
-
Sask. plans to recruit physician assistants
The Saskatchewan Health Authority plans to hire a dozen physician assistants (PAs) during a fall recruitment push.
Edmonton
-
'High risk police operation' underway near Brightview: RCMP
RCMP are asking the public to avoid Highway 2 at Township Road 470, due to a "high risk police operation."
-
Impairment likely a factor in multi-vehicle Anthony Henday Drive crash: police
Charges are pending against a 35-year-old man who is believed to have crashed into two vehicles on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning while impaired.
-
New tennis 'bubble' offers year-round courts in Edmonton
The Saville Tennis Centre houses six new tennis courts in an air-supported bubble near the Saville Community Sports Centre.
Vancouver
-
Patients turned away by 'closed' sign at B.C. hospital's emergency room
Officials are investigating after patients were turned away from a hospital emergency room in Williams Lake, B.C., this week by a “closed” sign posted on the door.
-
Leaked letter accuses Surrey mayor of delaying city's policing transition
Surrey’s mayor has been accused of stalling the city’s transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service, as ordered by the B.C. government over the summer.
-
Bankruptcy lawyer says cleaners and customers will have trouble getting money from Surrey-based cleaning company Scrubbi
Nakul Saggar is an international student from India who lives with seven roommates. In order to pay the bills while going to school, he picked up a job with Surrey-based cleaning company Scrubbi.
Regina
-
'This is our home': Residents and staff protest closure of Regina Lutheran Home
There are more calls on the provincial government to take over operation of a Regina nursing home. The Regina Lutheran Home will close next spring, forcing 62 residents to move.
-
Teens charged after alleged bear spray, weapon assault at Regina high school
Three teenagers are facing weapons-related charges after students were bear sprayed and one was allegedly assaulted with a weapon at Regina's Thom Collegiate Wednesday afternoon.
-
Sask. man in court battle with crypto exchange lost over $240K to fraud
A Sask. man who lost $240,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud is unlikely to get his money back anytime soon, a judge ruled.