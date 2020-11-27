OTTAWA -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Holiday festivities are underway across the region. There's also a special November edition of City Folk festival in Ottawa.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do with the family in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

City Folk Virtual Edition

City Folk presents a virtual edition of this year's festival Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy exclusive performances from the comfort of your own home.

Nov. 27: Steve Earle, Hawksley Workman, Devin Cuddy, Hannah Georgas, NQ Arbuckle, Wild Rivers, Theo Tams.

Nov 28: Jason Isbell, Tim Baker, The Abrams, Great Lake Swimmers, Ben Caplan, Tom Wilson, Nambi, Johnny Shay.

Tickets range from $17.50 to $27.50

For more information, visit www.cityfolkfestival.com

Lights at Lansdowne

Lights at Lansdowne will light up the area in and around Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza and other elements at Lansdowne.

The Lights at Lansdowne starts Friday night and is free for all to enjoy.

Magic of Lights Ottawa

Take a drive through Wesley Clover Parks Campground to add some lights to your holidays.

Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

The cost is $22 + HST and fees online or $35 at the Gate Friday-Sunday.

Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 9, 2021.

For more information, visit wesleycloverparks.com

A Country Christmas at Saunders Farm

Celebrate a Country Christmas at Saunders Farm this holiday season.

During the day, enjoy mazes, play structures, wagon rides, patios and a Christmas Artisan Market. Session times are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person

At night, enjoy the Holiday Light & Sound Drive-Through Show. It's a two kilometre drive through the 180-year-old family farm and magical forest. Tickets are $25 a vehicle online and $36 at the gate.

For ticket information, visit saundersfarm.com

Christmas Village at Stanley's Farm

Enjoy the spirit of the Christmas holidays at Stanley's Farm.

The visit includes a tractor-drawn sleigh ride to the Christmas Villages, where you can explore the village, play games, see the animals in the barn and meet Santa Claus.

The fully outdoors activity is one hour long.

Bookings at the Christmas Village are for up to six persons. The cost is $120.

Vintage Village of Lights: Drive-through edition

Share in the holiday cheer with your household at Cumberland Heritage Village Museum.

This year, the Vintage Village of Lights is a drive-through experience, allowing you to pass through a 1920s and 30s village illuminated by over 30,000 lights.

The cost is $25 per vehicle.

For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/arts-heritage-and-events/museums-and-historic-sites/cumberland-heritage-village-museum#programs-and-special-events

For tickets, visit https://apps102.ottawa.ca/Start/start.asp

Alight at Night at Upper Canada Village

It's billed as Eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor light festival.

Over one million lights adorn the heritage buildings, trees, and fences of Upper Canada Village creating a one-of-a-kind magical backdrop for its annual Alight at Night Festival.

Tickets are $14 each. No walk-in tickets are available at admission.

Visit uppercanadavillage.com for details on tickets.

Ottawa Farmers' Market December Market

The Ottawa Farmers Market December Market at Lansdowne Park is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit ottawafarmersmarket.ca

Orleans United Church Christmas Bazaar

Shop for handmade goods from the comfort of home.

The Orleans United Church has moved its annual Bazaar online this year.

The Bazaar runs until Dec. 5.

For more information, visit https://oucchristmasmarket.ca/

Watson's Mill Virtual Christmas Craft Market

The Watson's Mill team has moved the annual Christmas Market online.

Shop safely in the comfort of your own home 24 hours a day until Dec. 13.

For more information, visit www.watsonsmill.com

Fridays at the Fourth

Fridays at the Fourth Live from Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto.

Enjoy a livestream performance by the Command Sisters Friday night at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27672

What Keeps Me Awake with the NAC Orchestra

Enjoy the National Arts Centre Orchestra from the comfort of your home tonight

The NAC Orchestra presents "What Keeps Me Awake" Saturday night at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27753

Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston

The Haunted Walk's Bubble Tours are billed as a safe and fun way to enjoy some fresh air and hear from great ghost stories.

In Ottawa, the tours are a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa and Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

In Kingston, enjoy a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Kingston and Ghosts of Fort Henry. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

Marvest

Marvest wraps up Friday night.

This year's Marvest concert series brings CityFolk musicians into the comfort of your own home.

For information on the Marvest line-up, visit https://cityfolkfestival.com/marvest

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages

The Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit, "Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages" continues until Jan. 3.

Explore the power of ice and cold in sharing the world we live in today.

This world premiere exhibition features more than 120 real specimens, amazing models and artifacts. Journey across more than 80,000 years of Earth's history.

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau