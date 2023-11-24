CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

For a full list of Christmas attractions in Ottawa and eastern Ontario, click here.

Ottawa Christmas Market

The holiday spirit is alive at Lansdowne Park this weekend for the opening weekend of the Ottawa Christmas Market.

Enjoy music, food, workshops and shop this weekend

The Christmas Tree lighting ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

For a full list of entertainment and events, visit www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/schedule/.

Kanata Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus visits Kanata on Saturday for the Kanata Santa Claus Parade.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Church, and travels along Rothesay, Glamorgan, Castlefrank and Abbeyhill to Hazeldean Mall.

Donations will be collected to support the Kanata Food Cupboard.

Riverside South Santa Claus Parade

The 7th annual Riverside South Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

The parade will travel from St. Jerome Elementary School up Spratt Road to Bernard Grandmaitre Elementary School.

Santa's Parade of Lights in Orleans

Santa's Parade of Lights is Saturday evening in Orleans.

The parade will begin at St. Joseph Boulevard and Youville Drive, and travel along St. Joseph Boulevard to Prestone Drive.

For more information, visit https://paradeoflights.org/.

Santa Claus parades in eastern Ontario

Here is a list of Santa Claus parades in the region this weekend:

Carleton Place – Saturday at 5 p.m.

Pembroke – Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Brockville – Saturday at 5 p.m.

Arnprior - Saturday at 6 p.m.

For a full list of Santa Claus parades in the region, click here.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators host the New York Islanders Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Don't miss a live performance by CCMA Male Artist of the Year Jade Eagleson during the intermission.

For tickets, visit www.nhl.com/senators.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's are home twice this weekend.

On Saturday, the 67's host the Oshawa Generals at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, Ottawa faces the Windsor Spitfires at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.

Prison Dancer

The NAC English Theatre presents Prison Dancer until Dec. 2.

It's the NAC English Theatre revival of the Citadel Theatre Production.

For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33675.

Paul Brandt and Terri Clark

See two of Canada's most dynamic country music artists at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.

Paul Brandt and Terri Clark bring the Homecoming '23 Tour to Ottawa for one night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/34525.

Shows at the NAC this weekend

Here is a look at the events at the National Arts Centre this weekend

Friday: InnerGenerational on the NAC Fourth Stage

Saturday: La Force on the NAC Fourth Stage

For tickets and information, click here.

Bronson Centre

Here is a look at events at the Bronson Centre this weekend:

Friday – Crash Test Dummies

Saturday – TSwift Dance Party

Sunday – Gowan

The Festival of Small Halls

The Festival of Small Halls features big music in a little place across eastern Ontario this weekend.

For a list of concerts and venues, visit https://festivalofsmallhalls.frontgatetickets.com/.

Mary Poppins

It is your final weekend to see the Broadway musical Mary Poppins at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.

It's a musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film.

For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/mary-poppins.

The Velveteen Rabbit

The Ottawa School of Theatre presents the Velveteen Rabbit this weekend at the Shenkman Arts Centre.

"Based on Margery Williams classic story, this stage version of The Velveteen Rabbit starts on Christmas morning and follows the Rabbit and his boy in a story about growing up," says the Shenkman Arts Centre website.

For tickets, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/velveteen-rabbit.

Ottawa Farmers' Market

The Ottawa Farmers' Market continues year round at Lansdowne.

Support local at the Ottawa Farmers' Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Watson's Mill Christmas Market

Get into the Christmas spirit this weekend at the Christmas Craft Market at Watson's Mill and Dickinson House in Manotick.

Visit artisans, artists, crafters and more on Saturday and Sunday. The market is also scheduled for Dec. 2-3.

For more information, visit https://watsonsmill.com/events/.

HoliYay Market

The National Arts Centre hosts the HoliYay Market on Sunday.

The merriest craft market around opens at 11 a.m.

Canadian Museum of History Christmas Market

The Canadian Museum of History hosts its Christmas Market this weekend, with over 80 exhibitors on display.

Check out Christmas decorations, woodcraft, glass items, gourmet foods, handcrafted jewelry and more.

For more information, visit https://www.historymuseum.ca/event/christmas-market/.

Parliament: the Virtual Experience

Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."

The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Parliament of Canada Tours

The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.

Kingston Pen Tours

It's the final weekend to take a guided tour of Kingston Penitentiary.

It's a chance to go behind the walls of Canada's oldest and most notorious maximum security prison.

For tickets, visit https://www.kingstonpentour.com/.

Kingston Potters Guild

The Kingston Potters Guild hosts its Holiday Sale this weekend at the Tett Centre.

For more information, visit https://kingstonpottersguild.ca/index.php/sales-exhibitions.

Fall Metal Rocks Show and Sale

The Fall Metal Rocks Show and Sale is this weekend at Rehearsal Hall in Kingston.

The holiday show will feature handcrafted jewelry, rocks ,minerals, home décor and gift ideas created by the Kingston Lapidary and Mineral Club.

The show runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Men of the Deeps

Men of the Deeps presents Christmas in the Mine on Friday in Cornwall.

North America's only Miner's Choir visits the Aultsville Theatre to celebrate the holiday season.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/men-of-the-deeps-christmas-in-the-mine/.

Gatineau Olympiques

The Gatineau Olympiques hosts Victoriaville Friday night at the Slush Puppie Centre.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenancs host the Windsor Spitfires Friday night at the Leon's Centre.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.

Vanier

Queen's University and the city of Kingston host the Vanier Cup on Saturday.

The University of Montreal faces UBC in the U Sports championship game at Richardson Stadium.

For tickets and information, visit https://gaels.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1912.

University athletics

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's volleyball team hosts Sherbrooke Saturday afternoon. Game time is 1 p.m. at Montpetit Hall.

The Queen's Gaels men's hockey team hosts Windsor on Friday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

The Queen's Gaels men's hockey team hosts Western on Saturday afternoon. Game time is 2:30 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Montreal Sunday afternoon at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 2 p.m.