Why researchers say Canada needs to prepare for the next health emergency now

    Medical staff work at a computer terminal as they prepare for the opening of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena in Ottawa, during a media tour on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Medical staff work at a computer terminal as they prepare for the opening of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena in Ottawa, during a media tour on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    A new report suggests future pandemics could be swifter and more severe than what was seen when COVID-19 began a worldwide spread.

    'The Time to Act is Now' was compiled by a panel of six doctors and researchers.

    Dr. Fahad Razak, an internal medicine specialist at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto and former scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table was a co-author of the study.

    He discussed the report's recommendations on The Vassy Kapelos Show on the iHeartRadio Talk Network.

