Why researchers say Canada needs to prepare for the next health emergency now
A new report suggests future pandemics could be swifter and more severe than what was seen when COVID-19 began a worldwide spread.
'The Time to Act is Now' was compiled by a panel of six doctors and researchers.
Dr. Fahad Razak, an internal medicine specialist at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto and former scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table was a co-author of the study.
He discussed the report's recommendations on The Vassy Kapelos Show on the iHeartRadio Talk Network.
Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an “innocent” couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
More Trudeau cabinet ministers not running for re-election, sources say shuffle expected soon
Federal cabinet ministers Filomena Tassi, Carla Qualtrough, and Dan Vandal announced Thursday they will not run for re-election. Senior government sources tell CTV News at least one other – Marie-Claude Bibeau – doesn't plan to run again, setting the stage for Justin Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet in the coming weeks.
Former members of One Direction say they're 'completely devastated' by Liam Payne's death
The former members of English boy band One Direction reacted publicly to the sudden death of their bandmate, Liam Payne, for the first time on Thursday, saying in a joint statement that they're 'completely devastated.'
Israel says it has killed top Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar in Gaza
Israeli forces in Gaza killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year’s attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was Israel’s most wanted man.
Meta attempts to crack down on sextortion in new campaign
Meta has launched a new campaign to protect teens and children from social media sextortion scams. It’s designed to help teenagers and their parents easily spot online scammers, who trick young people into sending intimate photos and use financial blackmail, threatening exposure.
A photographer snorkeled for hours to take this picture
Shane Gross, a Canadian marine conservation photojournalist, has won the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
Tobacco giants would pay out $32.5 billion to provinces, smokers in proposed deal
Three tobacco giants are proposing to pay close to $25 billion to provinces and territories and more than $4 billion to some 100,000 Quebec smokers and their loved ones as part of a corporate restructuring process triggered by a long-running legal battle.
These are the top trending Halloween costumes in Canada, according to Google
According to Google search data, the top Halloween costumes trending in Canada include everything from Taylor Swift for kids to the Joker and Harley Quinn for couples.
Anti-Israel message displayed on digital billboard in Moncton after 'malicious hack'
A profane anti-Israel message on a digital billboard in Moncton, N.B., has been turned off, but the question of how it got there in the first place remains.
Many Canadians worse off financially than they were a year ago: study
A new study says nearly four in 10 Canadians are worse off financially than they were a year ago.
Future of Halifax Parade of Lights up in the air
The future of the popular Parade of Lights in Halifax is uncertain due to the sale of the media company that has sponsored it for years.
OHL responds to CTV W5 investigation into alleged sexual assault by former junior hockey players
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has released a statement in response to a recent CTV W5 investigation into an alleged sexual assault in 2014.
Crane collapses into building under construction in Toronto's east end
A crane collapsed into an under-construction building in Toronto's east end on Thursday afternoon, police say.
Transplant recipient raising awareness on importance of living donors
Double lung transplant recipient, Linda Paradis, is raising awareness of the importance of organ donation, as she now needs a kidney.
Five arrested in connection with extortion targeting Montreal businesses
Montreal police arrested five suspects following two separate investigations involving crimes targeting a Verdun bar and a downtown restaurant.
Car torched at home of owner of Old Montreal buildings struck by deadly arsons
Police are investigating a fire at a home in Dorval owned by Emile Benamor, the owner of the two Old Montreal buildings that were allegedly set on fire in the past year, killing nine.
Company fined $80K after worker seriously injured at northern Ont. job site
A Quebec-based company that supplies hydro turbines and generators has been fined $80,000 after a millwright was critically injured at a job site last year in Iron Bridge, Ont.
Fed up police in northern Ont. arrest bored and drunk person making false 911 calls
An intoxicated person living on Highway 17 in Spragge, Ont., has been arrested for making repeated false 911 calls in a span of several hours Oct. 11.
'Scary': shooting under investigation in east Riverside
Windsor police are investigating shots fired in a quiet east Riverside neighbourhood.
Momentary lapse in focus or undue care and attention? Closing arguments complete in Chatham trial
Closing arguments are complete in a careless driving trial in Chatham.
Revived Canadian wrestling promotion ready to relaunch in Windsor this weekend
The revival and relaunch of Maple Leaf Wrestling, under the new name, Maple Leaf Pro (MLP) Wrestling, is set to take shape this weekend at St. Clair College in Windsor.
5 people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
OPP have closed a section of road in Middlesex County following a crash.
The 'Fellow in Yellow' stops in southwestern Ontario during run across Canada
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
Have your say in London’s new ward boundaries
Londoners gathered at the South London Community Centre Thursday for one of several meetings put on by the city to discuss possible ward boundary changes and provide feedback.
Blood found on clothing in Erick Buhr's bedroom after his grandmother's death, police testify at trial
Two police officers took the stand Thursday to describe what they found on Erick Buhr's clothing after his grandmother, Viola Erb, was attacked.
Orillia man, 32, charged in Highway 12 crash that claimed senior's life
An Orillia man has been arrested four months after a collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that police say claimed the life of a senior.
How to recognize the warning signs of online scams
On Thursday, provincial police issued a reminder to the public about the warning signs of fraud involving online transactions and financial transfers.
Orillia teen creates free open fridge program to help combat food insecurity
At 17 years old, Myles Kozinski is making a difference by creating the Orillia community fridge program.
Six bison killed in illegal hunt, Manitoba man charged: RCMP
A 52-year-old man has been charged after six bison were killed in an illegal hunt on a Manitoba farm.
'It's desperate times': Surge in strays and surrendered pets putting strain on animal shelters
There are 42 stray dogs in the care of the Winnipeg Animal Services – nearly double the facility’s normal capacity.
Winnipeg & Hallmark: A holiday movie happily ever after
Over the past several years, the Winnipeg has been the backdrop for dozens of Hallmark holiday movies and this year several more are being added to the growing list of feel-good, seasonal films that are Manitoba-shot.
Cause of SAIT death remains 'undetermined' following autopsy
Calgary police say despite an autopsy being conducted, it's not yet known what caused the death of a young woman at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.
Drowning death of 5-year-old at Wabamun Lake believed to be criminal: RCMP
RCMP are looking for witnesses in what they believe was the criminal death of a five-year-old girl at Wabamun Lake on Sunday.
'My kids are really heartbroken': Calgary dad pleads with thieves who stole colourful car
A Calgary dad is pleading to have his modified 1999 Honda Civic returned after it was stolen by thieves in the community of Legacy over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Edmonton education support staff vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike action
Edmonton education support staff could be heading to the picket lines.
Suspects in targeted Duggan shooting sought by Edmonton police
Edmonton police are hoping the public can help identify people involved in a shooting in the southside neighbourhood of Duggan last month.
5-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert cancelled, suspect in custody
An Amber Alert that was issued by Waskesiu Lake RCMP for a 5-day-old baby boy has been cancelled.
Sask. Party leader promises to swiftly introduce school changeroom policy if re-elected
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe announced Thursday that if re-elected his party's 'first order of business' would be to introduce a policy that would ban 'biological males' from changing with 'biological females' in school changerooms.
STARS, RCMP called to 'serious collision' near Chamberlain, Sask.
STARS Air Ambulance and Craik RCMP were called to a serious collision on Highway 2 west of Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday afternoon.
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff unveils financial platform with critiques of city spending
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff says it's time for the city to get its finances back on track after building a reputation of overspending and mismanaging costly projects.
Police investigating after human remains found in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating after unidentified human remains were found in the city.
Robert Pickton's handwritten book seized after his death in hopes of uncovering new evidence
A handwritten book was seized from B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton's prison cell following his death earlier this year, raising hopes of uncovering new evidence in a series of unprosecuted murders.
Voting and other things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend
The most important thing to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend is to vote in the provincial election if you're eligible and not among the more than a million British Columbians who cast their ballots in advance.
'Open-air drug traffickers' busted by Surrey RCMP
Mounties in Surrey seized illicit substances and weapons and made more than a dozen arrests during a one-day crackdown on "open air drug traffickers" in the city centre last week.
CP Railway adjusts safety measures following B.C. train crash: safety board
The Transportation Safety Board says a mistake by a Canadian Pacific Railway supervisor set off a crash between a freight train and a railway work vehicle in Cache Creek, B.C.
'This empowers students': Pace Performing Musical Theatre Academy raising money for Ukraine through song
Students from the Sooke School District’s Pace Musical Theatre Academy are rehearsing for a performance that is set to benefit children half a world away.
$5 waffles, $7 eggs benny: Victoria diner revives menu from 1989
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.