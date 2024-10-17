New reusable packaging program launches in Ottawa

A new program has launched in Ottawa that will provide residents with free reusable containers from local grocery stores and restaurants.

Called "Reuse Ottawa", the program aims to reduce plastic waste and serve as an example of a "circular economy" that encourages the reuse, repair, and recycling of containers, instead of creating more single-use plastic waste. It is being led by a group called the Circular Innovation Council, with support from the City of Ottawa and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

It was first announced earlier this year and officially launched Thursday.

Organizers have called it the first program of its kind in Canada at such a large scale; however, there are other reusable container programs in operation in Ottawa and elsewhere in Canada in partnership with restaurants. This program differs in that it includes major grocers and offers the containers without an initial deposit.

A significant portion of Ottawa will be part of the initial Reuse Ottawa pilot program. The catchment area includes Centretown, the ByWard Market, the Glebe, Old Ottawa South, Mooney's Bay, Alta Vista, Greenboro, South Keys and Blossom Park, among other neighbourhoods. People will be able to borrow reusable containers for specific food products at select grocery stores within the area and then return them later to be repurposed. Technology company Reusables.com will provide smart return bins and will be able to track container movements through washing and distribution.

The Reuse Ottawa catchment area. (reuseottawa.ca)

Grocers such as Farm Boy, Sobeys, Metro, and Walmart Canada are on board, and the plan includes an eventual expansion to local restaurants.

The following locations currently offer the containers:

Farm boy, Rideau Centre, 50 Rideau St, Ottawa, ON K1N 9J7

Farm boy, 193 Metcalfe St, Ottawa, ON K2P OS

Metro, Southgate, 2515 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V OY5

Moulin de Provence KD, 30 Metcalfe St, Ottawa, ON K1P 5L4

Cacao 70, 53 William St #51, Ottawa, ON K1N 6Z9

Sharpfle Coffee & Bar, 111 York St, Ottawa, ON K1N 5T4

Hareg Cafe and Variety, 587 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1S 3T4

Wild Oat Cafe, 817 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1S 3V7

More locations will be added as the program expands.

In addition to reducing plastic waste, the goal is also to study how the project operates in Ottawa in order to eventually expand it to other areas.

How it works

Containers are free to borrow but must be returned within 14 days. At check out, provide your phone number, or show your Reuser ID on the Reusables app to borrow your container.

Each container has a unique ID on a QR code that is scanned at checkout to assign the container to you. You can borrow as many containers as you want at no charge; however, if you don't return the container within 14 days, you will be charged $10 for each unreturned container. Charges can be reversed once the containers are returned.

The Reusables app keeps track of the containers you've borrowed and shows you nearby participating locations. It will also measure how many single-use plastic containers you've avoided using by participating in the program. The app can be downloaded via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

It does require a credit card. Reuse Ottawa says credit cards won't be charged unless containers are not returned within 14 days.

You do not have to wash your container before returning, but it must be emptied of leftover food.

The returned containers are picked up and a company called Gate Gourmet cleans and sanitizes them before returning them to participating stores and restaurants.