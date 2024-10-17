Officials eye synthetic skating rink for Ottawa's ByWard Market

Officials are exploring the idea of building a synthetic ice skating rink in Ottawa's ByWard Market in a bid to enhance the area's year-round appeal.

The project is still in the early planning stages, with no set timeline, but officials hope to have it in place in the next two to three years. The proposed rink, measuring 90-by-20 feet, would cost between $40,000 and $50,000.

The exact location of the rink has not been decided, but the pedestrian section of William Street is being considered. This is one of the market's busiest areas.

The synthetic rink would also be able to be used much longer than the Rideau Canal Skateway, which was closed in 2023 and opened for a short period in the winter of 2024.

Along with the rink, the ByWard Market District Authority is considering other initiatives to attract visitors to the historic area, including a new winter market.

Officials think offering more winter activities will help make ByWard Market a popular spot for both locals and tourists all year round.