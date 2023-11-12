Santa Claus parades in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season

Santa Claus will make several stops in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec in the coming weeks, as the countdown to Christmas continues.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the list of Santa Claus parades in the region this holiday season.

Help Santa Toy Parade

The 54th Help Santa Toy Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 18.

The parade will be collecting toy and cash donations to support CTV and MOVE 100's Toy Mountain campaign this holiday season.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 18 at Ottawa City Hall. It will travel west on Laurier Avenue to Bank Street, and then south on Bank Street towards Lansdowne Park.

For more information, visit https://toyparade.ca/.

Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus will visit Barrhaven on Sunday, Nov. 19 for the Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade.

The parade will travel along Strandherd Drive and Beatrice Drive, starting at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://santaclausbarrhaven.com/.

Kanata Santa Claus Parade

The Kanata Santa Claus Parade is back after a three-year hiatus, and is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin at Holy Redeemer Church at 10 a.m., and travel along Rothesay, Glamorgan, Castlefrank and Abbeyhill to Hazeldean Mall.

Donations will be collected to support the Kanata Food Cupboard.

Riverside South Santa Claus Parade

The 7th annual Riverside South Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 25, starting at 11 a.m.

The parade will collect donations to help build the CTV and MOVE 100's Toy Mountain in support of the Salvation Army. You can bring a new, unwrapped toy to the parade.

The parade will travel from St. Jerome Elementary School up Spratt Road to Bernard Grandmaitre Elementary School.

Santa's Parade of Lights in Orleans

Santa Claus will light up Orleans on the final Saturday of November.

The Santa's Parade of Lights is set for Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

The parade will begin at St. Joseph Boulevard and Youville Drive, and travel along St. Joseph Boulevard to Prestone Drive.

For more information, visit https://paradeoflights.org/.

Manotick Santa Claus Parade

The Manotick Santa Claus Parade, organized by the Kiwanis Club, is set for Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

The parade will travel down Manotick Main Street.

Richmond Santa Claus Parade

The Richmond Village Santa Claus Parade is set for the first Saturday of December.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Stittsville Santa Claus Parade

The Stittsville Parade of Lights is set for Saturday, Dec. 2, beginning at 6 p.m.

The parade will run along Stittsville Main Street from Brown's YIG to Carleton Cathcart.

Carp Santa Claus Parade

The 14th annual Carp Santa Claus Parade is set for December 9.

The parade will support the West Carleton Food Access Centre.

Organizers say the parade will enter onto Carp Road at the Diefenbunker entrance and finish back at the Diefenbunker.

For more information, visit https://hca-carp.ca/2023-santa-claus-parade/.

Eastern Ontario Santa Claus parades

Prescott Santa Claus Parade

The Light Up the Night Santa Claus Parade in Prescott, Ont. is set for Friday, Nov. 17.

The parade begins at 8 p.m.

Kemptville Santa Claus Parade

The 2023 Kemptville Rotary Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 18 at 4:30 p.m.

The theme for this year's parade is "Create Hope in the World."

The Rotary Club float will be collecting non-perishable food donations along the route, and the North Grenville Fire Service will be collecting cash donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

For more information, visit https://www.northgrenville.ca/about-north-grenville/events/3841/2023-kemptville-rotary-santa-claus-parade.

Cornwall Santa Claus Parade

The Cornwall Santa Claus parade is set for Saturday, November 18.

The theme for the 52nd annual parade is "Lights of Fairyland Christmas."

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. at St. Lawrence Intermediate School on Second Street East, travel west to Augustus Street and turn on Augustus.

For more information, visit https://cornwallsantaclausparade.com/.

Kingston Santa Claus Parade

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Kingston on November 18 to kick off the festive season.

The Kingston Nighttime Santa Parade is set for 5 p.m., along Princess Street.

For more information, visit https://downtownkingston.ca/blogs/upcoming-events/nighttime-santa-parade.

Carleton Place Santa Claus Parade

The Carleton Place Santa Claus Parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The theme this year is "Superheroes Celebrate Christmas."

Pembroke Santa Claus Parade

The Santa Claus Parade of Lights is scheduled for Nov. 25 in Pembroke.

This year's theme is Country Christmas.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Metro and travel along Pembroke Street to Festival Hall.

Brockville Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus arrives in Brockville on Saturday, Nov. 25 for the Brockville Santa Claus Parade.

This year's theme is "Christmas Fun and Games."

The parade will begin on North Augusta Road at Pearl Street, continue south to King Street, then turn right (west) on King Street and continue to Gilmore Street at Rotary Park.

For more information, visit https://scp.rotarybrockville.ca/.

Arnprior Santa Claus Parade

The Arnprior Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Pakenham Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus will visit Pakenham on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Pakenham Santa Claus Parade will start at the Stewart Community Centre at 1 p.m.

Perth Santa Claus Parade

The Perth Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

The theme for this year's parade is "Songs of Christmas."

The parade will begin at the Factory on Sunset Boulevard, turn right onto Wilson Street, left onto Foster, right onto Gore Street and right onto Cockburn Street before turning onto Wilson Street. The parade ends at Queen Elizabeth School.

Renfrew Santa Claus Parade

The Renfrew Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

The parade route will begin at the Armouries, going through downtown on Raglan Street South, ending at Munroe Avenue.

Pictures with Santa will happen following the parade at the Recreation Centre.

North Dundas Parade of Lights

The North Dundas Parade of Lights is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

The parade will start at the North Dundas Municipal Building in Winchester, travel on St. Lawrence Street, right on York Street, left on Albert Street and left on Main Street.

Donations of cash and/or non-perishable food items for the Community Food Share and the North Dundas Christmas Fund will be accepted.

Petawawa Santa Claus Parade

The Petawawa Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 2.

The parade will travel along Petawawa Plaza, Mohns Avenue, Doran, Herman Street, Murphy Road, Civic Centre Road and finish at the Civic Centre parking lot.

The parade begins at 7 p.m.

Clarence-Rockland Santa Claus Parade

The Christmas Parade of Lights is set for Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. in Clarence-Rockland.

The parade will travel along Laurier Avenue from Heritage to St-Joseph, and then up St. Joseph.

Almonte Santa Claus Parade

The Santa Claus Night Parade is set for Almonte on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The parade will begin at the John Levi Community Centre at 5 p.m.

Hawkesbury Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus visits Hawkesbury on Dec. 9.

The parade is set for 5 p.m., and it will travel along Higginson Street, James Street, and Main Street.

Western Quebec Santa Claus parades

Gatineau

The Gatineau Santa Claus Parade is set for Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

The parade will begin at Rue Principale and Rue Front, travel along Rue Principale to Boul. Wilfrid-Lavigne, and then travel along Boul. Wilfrid Lavigne and Rue Leguerrier.

For more information, visit http://www.paradehohoho.com/en/.