Three suspects in multiple frauds on Baseline Road sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved in an alleged theft and multiple fraud incidents that happened last month in the city's west end.
The alleged frauds happened in the 1900 block of Baseline Road, which is located near College Square.
Police say around 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 11, one of the suspects distracted a victim by offering help while another stole their credit card. The three suspects then used the stolen credit card to make multiple purchases.
The first suspect is described by police as a light-skinned man, around 40 years old, 5'10", with a short dark beard. At the time, he was wearing a black t-shirt, jean jacket and black baseball cap.
Suspect number two is described as a light-skinned woman, in her 40's, approximately 5'4", with long dark hair and a tattoo on her right forearm. At the time, she was wearing a white shirt, green pants, white shoes and sunglasses.
Police say the third suspect is described as a woman "possibly East Indian," with long black hair. At the time, she was seen wearing a long blue and white dress with a long-sleeve white shirt over top and black shoes. She was also seen carrying a white purse.
A police spokesperson says the investigation is related to a CTV News Ottawa story last week about a senior who was the victim of a theft in a parking lot at College Square.
Madeleine Gervais was a victim of a distraction theft in Ottawa's west end in the Loblaws parking lot, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted on helping her load her groceries into her car on Sept. 11, she told CTV News Ottawa's Astin Lee.
One of them stood in front of her, helping to load the vehicle, while the second person stood behind her, covertly fishing through her backpack, swiping her wallet.
"I went back in the car. I didn’t think anything of it. I just told my husband, 'They were so nice and polite,' and then we went back home," said Gervais
The next day, Gervais says she went online to check her accounts and noticed a long list of fraudulent transactions on her credit cards. In total, she was out nearly $10,000.
"I went to the bank right away and they checked. It was true, there was money taken from personal account and my business account. There was also money taken from my credit card too," she said.
"All of my personal information was in my wallet. My social insurance number, my health card, my driver’s license, and other cards."
Gervais is in the process of being reimbursed by her bank and the credit card company, but she also lost a significant amount of cash and still wants to see the suspects held responsible.
Anyone with information about these suspects are asked to call police at 613-236-1222 extension 2296, or to leave a tip anonymously crimestoppers.ca.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Austin Lee
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 4 more Trudeau cabinet ministers not running for re-election, shuffle expected soon: sources
Federal cabinet minister Filomena Tassi announced Thursday she will not run for re-election, and sources tell CTV News at least three other cabinet ministers don't plan to run again.
OHL responds to CTV W5 investigation into alleged sexual assault by former junior hockey players
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has released a statement in response to a recent CTV W5 investigation into an alleged sexual assault in 2014.
BREAKING Liam Payne died from fall injuries, Argentina autopsy finds
Former One Direction musician Liam Payne died due to multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding caused by a fall, an Argentine prosecutors' office said on Thursday, revealing the first official results of the singer's autopsy.
India denies Canadian allegation that it uses mobsters to target Sikh separatists in Canada
India’s External Affairs Ministry has denied that India was in cahoots with India-based mobsters in Canada and even suggested that Canadian authorities had been resisting India's extradition attempts.
Disney's new all-access, skip-the-line plan can cost more than the park ticket does
Got a few hundred extra dollars? That will buy you one person’s access to Disney’s new service at its U.S.parks, which allows you to go into a faster line at any time of the operating day – once per ride – without having to reserve it on an app.
'It was very unnerving': Ontario woman receives sextortion email demanding Bitcoin or have compromising photos leaked
An Ontario woman is feeling uneasy after she received a sextortion email demanding she pay the fraudster US$1,900 in Bitcoin or risk having compromising photographs of herself shared with her loved ones.
Edmonton police investigate 2 fires where extortion notes were left
Edmonton police are asking the public for CCTV footage as they investigate two fires that appear to have been deliberately set as part of an extortion scheme.
NEW Anti-Israel message displayed on digital billboard in Moncton after 'malicious hack'
A profane anti-Israel message on a digital billboard in Moncton, N.B., has been turned off, but the question of how it got there in the first place remains.
Mitzi Gaynor, star of 'South Pacific,' dies at 93
Mitzi Gaynor, the effervescent dancer and actor who starred as Nellie Forbush in the 1958 film of 'South Pacific' and appeared in other musicals with Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, has died. She was 93.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW Anti-Israel message displayed on digital billboard in Moncton after 'malicious hack'
A profane anti-Israel message on a digital billboard in Moncton, N.B., has been turned off, but the question of how it got there in the first place remains.
-
N.S. adds specialized staff to schools to help prevent, address violence
The Nova Scotia government is adding new specialized staff to schools to help prevent and address violence.
-
N.S. doctor waitlist hits lowest number since 2022; 145,000 still looking for care provider
The Nova Scotia registry for people seeking a primary care provider is at its lowest since 2022, but there are still tens of thousands of people waiting for a connection.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 4 more Trudeau cabinet ministers not running for re-election, shuffle expected soon: sources
Federal cabinet minister Filomena Tassi announced Thursday she will not run for re-election, and sources tell CTV News at least three other cabinet ministers don't plan to run again.
-
Accelerated environmental assessment for Hwy. 413 part of new bill, province says
The province wants to create an 'accelerated environmental assessment process' for Highway 413 as part of proposed legislation aimed at speeding up construction on priority highway projects in Ontario.
-
Ontario motorcyclist films himself speeding at more than 250 km/h, gets charged: police
An Ontario motorcyclist is facing more than three dozen charges after police say he filmed 'alarming' videos of himself speeding on highways in the Greater Toronto Area, reaching speeds of over 250km/h.
Montreal
-
2 bodies found in car in Saint-Leonard
Police are investigating after two bodies were discovered in a vehicle in the Saint-Leonard borough.
-
SAQ employees walk out amid negotiations
Some 5,000 employees with the SAQ are striking on Thursday to denounce their employer's wage proposal during ongoing negotiations.
-
Opposition wants free parking back at Claude-Robillard Sports Complex
The City of Montreal official opposition, Ensemble Montreal, is joining forces with some local sports clubs and associations to demand that free parking be reinstated at the Claude Robillard Sports Complex in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Northern Ontario
-
Foul play not suspected after body found on side of the road in Sudbury
Sudbury police say a body was discovered on the side of the road in the city's Falconbridge community early Thursday morning.
-
Sudbury firefighters rescue kayakers in distress on Whitewater Lake
Two people in distress were rescued from Whitewater Lake on Monday afternoon.
-
Before Liam Payne died, hotel staff called 911. Here's what they said
Pop star Liam Payne, who shot to global fame with boy band One Direction, died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony. Before the fall, a hotel employee called emergency services.
Windsor
-
'Scary': shooting under investigation in east Riverside
The only details available are that it's taking place in the 1500 block of Monticello Ave. near Firgrove Drive in the east Riverside area.
-
'Harvest comes first': Ontario farmers log extra hours and work into the night during fall grain harvest
Ontario farmers are logging extra hours, as they work into the night during the fall grain harvest.
-
County Road 42 reopens at Banwell with new roundabout
Good news for east-west commuters in Windsor-Essex.
London
-
'Harvest comes first': Ontario farmers log extra hours and work into the night during fall grain harvest
Ontario farmers are logging extra hours, as they work into the night during the fall grain harvest.
-
5 people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
OPP have closed a section of road in Middlesex County following a crash.
-
Replica gun seized from St. Thomas high school
An officer was given the replica weapon at a south-side school. Police are sharing concern for this type of thing, saying it could easily be mistaken for a real firearm.
Kitchener
-
Major crash causes traffic headaches on 401 near Cambridge
One person has been taken to hospital with life-altering injuries after a serious crash near Cambridge.
-
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Stratford shooting
The woman who was fatally shot at a Stratford home on Tuesday has been identified, as well as the man accused of pulling the trigger.
-
Woman charged after crash knocks out power to hundreds of Guelph homes
A Guelph woman has been charged with impaired driving after a crash on Wednesday took out a hydro pole and caused a major road closure.
Barrie
-
Classic car stolen in Town of Mono
Provincial police are investigating the alleged theft of a classic car from an address in the Town of Mono.
-
Woman charged for allegedly speeding nearly 148km/h in posted 60 zone
A woman from Scarborough is facing charges and will have to find an alternate method of travel after police say she was clocked speeding nearly 90 km/h over the limit in Innisfil.
-
Man guilty of possessing homemade explosive after Barrie supportive housing evacuation
Gordon Locking, 66, was found guilty in a Barrie courtroom Wednesday to several weapons charges, including possession of an explosive substance, stemming from an incident at a supportive housing complex.
Winnipeg
-
Canadian veteran midfielder Desiree Scott to retire at end of NWSL season
Desiree Scott, a hard-nosed defensive midfielder who won 187 caps for Canada, has announced her retirement at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 4 more Trudeau cabinet ministers not running for re-election, shuffle expected soon: sources
Federal cabinet minister Filomena Tassi announced Thursday she will not run for re-election, and sources tell CTV News at least three other cabinet ministers don't plan to run again.
-
Manitoba government halts school building plan, says other methods will be found
After a lengthy review, Manitoba's NDP government has halted a plan hatched by the former Progressive Conservative government to build new schools in partnership with the private sector.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate undetermined death of SAIT student
Police are investigating after the body of a student was found in a residence at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary.
-
New $1.4B cancer centre opens in Calgary
After more than seven years of construction, a new cancer centre in Calgary will be opened to patients and researchers.
-
Victim in hospital after home invasion in Rundle
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a resident was injured during a break-in on Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police investigate 2 fires where extortion notes were left
Edmonton police are asking the public for CCTV footage as they investigate two fires that appear to have been deliberately set as part of an extortion scheme.
-
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' man in suspicious death
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a man they describe as armed and dangerous in connection with a suspicious death.
-
1 dead after pickup, sedan collide north of Edmonton
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash north of Fairview, Alta. on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Here's what happened at the Saskatchewan leaders' debate
The sole debate for the 2024 provincial election has wrapped – with both sides satisfied that they've successfully made their respective cases on the debate stage.
-
Here's what experts thought of the 2024 Provincial Leaders' debate
Following the debate between Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck, two local experts gave their insights on the event.
-
Saskatchewan boys' soccer team wins national championship
The U17 Saskatoon Alliance won their provincial soccer league title, earning them a spot at nationals. But just to survive nationals is a grueling experience.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan boys' soccer team wins national championship
The U17 Saskatoon Alliance won their provincial soccer league title, earning them a spot at nationals. But just to survive nationals is a grueling experience.
-
Here's what happened at the Saskatchewan leaders' debate
The sole debate for the 2024 provincial election has wrapped – with both sides satisfied that they've successfully made their respective cases on the debate stage.
-
First-time voters gear up for Saskatchewan provincial election
Election season is in full swing in Saskatchewan, and for many young voters, this will be their introduction to the Canadian democratic process.
Vancouver
-
B.C. voters face atmospheric river with heavy rain, high winds on election day
Voters along the south coast of British Columbia who have not cast their ballots yet will have to contend with heavy rain and high winds from an incoming atmospheric river weather system on election day.
-
Video shows wild incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Police were called to a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday after a man went behind the counter and scooped some of the product with his hand.
-
No shortage when it comes to B.C. housing policies, as Eby, Rustad offer clear choice
British Columbia voters face no shortage of policies when it comes to tackling the province's housing woes in the run-up to Saturday's election, with a clear choice for the next government's approach.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. voters face atmospheric river with heavy rain, high winds on election day
Voters along the south coast of British Columbia who have not cast their ballots yet will have to contend with heavy rain and high winds from an incoming atmospheric river weather system on election day.
-
No shortage when it comes to B.C. housing policies, as Eby, Rustad offer clear choice
British Columbia voters face no shortage of policies when it comes to tackling the province's housing woes in the run-up to Saturday's election, with a clear choice for the next government's approach.
-
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.