What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 14-16

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts York United on Saturday at TD Place.

It's the 'Celebrate Euro Match.' Game time is 1 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

Ottawa BlackJacks

The Ottawa BlackJacks host Niagara Saturday night at the Arena at TD Place.

Tip off is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.theblackjacks.ca/.

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Titans host the New Jersey Jackals for a three-game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For tickets, visit www.ottawatitans.com.

CHEO Teddy Bear Picnic

The CHEO Teddy Bear Picnic is Sunday at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum.

Activities include games, music, entertainment, and discounted access to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, plus the build your own CHEO Bear Tent.

To register, click here.

Festival Franco-Ontarien

Celebrate francophone culture on Friday and Saturday at the Festival Franco-Ontarien.

Enjoy concerts, street art and entertainment in Major's Hill Park.

For more information, visit https://ffo.ca/.

Italian Week

Italian Week continues all weekend in Ottawa's Little Italy.

Don't miss an immersive program celebrating Italian culture, cuisine, art, music, and traditions.

The Grand Finale Weekend includes a street party on Preston Street, with free comedy, music, performances and more.

For more information, visit www.italianweekottawa.ca.

Orléans Pickeball Festival

The Orléans Pickeball Festival is Sunday, in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters Ottawa.

For more information, visit www.bbbso.ca.

National Arts Centre

Here is a list of events at the NAC this weekend:

Friday-Sunday: NAC Indigenous Theatre presents You used to call me Marie

Friday-Saturday: Lara Fabian in the NAC Southam Hall

Friday: Bells Larsen

Saturday: The Summer Indigenous Art Market

For tickets, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

Meridian Theatres at Centrepoint

See the Spice Girls tribute, 'Spice Wannabe' at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe on Sunday.

NCC Bikedays

The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

613flea

Don't miss 613flea this Saturday at Lansdowne.

Visit 120 hand-picked vendors in Aberdeen Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Oh Crap! Rethinking Human Waste

The Canada Science and Technology Museum invites you to explore human waste.

The 'Oh Crap! Rethinking Human Waste' exhibit runs until Jan 5, 2025, taking visitors on a journey into the environmental and social issues surrounding human waste.

You can even leave a souvenir of your visit in the "fart room."

The Canadian Forces Artists Program

The Canadian War Museum hosts the Canadian Forces Artists Program – Group 9 until Sept. 2.

Experience the creative reflections on war and conflict of four civilian artists chosen to deploy with the Canadian Forces during 2018 and 2019.

Bug Adventure

The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Bug Adventure until Oct. 14.

This larger-than-life exhibition is from the design team behind The Lord of the Rings and Avatar.

You must get a ticket combo to visit the exhibition.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

Kingston Pride

Kingston Pride continues all weekend, wrapping up with the Kingston Pride Parade on Saturday.

The parade departs from the Memorial Centre at 12 p.m. and travels down Princess Street to Kingston City Hall.

For a list of Kingston Pride events, visit www.kingstonpride.ca.

Brighton Beach Memoirs

See Brighton Beach Memoirs at the Domino Theatre Friday and Saturday and June 20-22

For tickets, visit www.kingstongrand.ca.

1000 Islands Celtic Roots Festival

The 1000 Islands Celtic Roots Festival runs Friday and Saturday in Mallorytown.

See The Mudmen, The Fiddleheads, The Steel City Rovers and the Celtic Kitchen Party.

For more information, visit www.happygreenacres.com.

Fairies in the Park

The fairies are coming to St. Lawrence Park in Brockville on Saturday.

Come as a fairy, unicorn, pirate, or mermaid.

For more information, visit www.brockvilletourism.com.