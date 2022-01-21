CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during Ontario’s modified Step 2 restrictions.

Check the COVID-19 restrictions in effect in each province before heading out this weekend.

A full list of Quebec restrictions can be found here. A full list of Ontario restrictions can be found here.

RIDEAU CANAL SKATEWAY

The green flag is flying on the world's largest skating rink.

All 7.8 kilometres of the Rideau Canal Skateway is open between the National Arts Centre and Hartswell Locks.

The NCC is recommending people wear a mask or face covering while on the skateway, while masks will be mandatory in washrooms and in lines at concession stands.

All changing facilities and fire pits will remain closed this winter due to the COVID-19 public health measures.

ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION ON THE PARKWAY

If you don't want to go skating, you can walk, run or cycle along the Queen Elizabeth Driveway this weekend.

The NCC is closing a section of Queen Elizabeth Driveway from Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street to vehicles Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the National Capital Commission's website.

SKATING

You can go for a skate at one of Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lansdowne Park Skating Court

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink

Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink

For skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink#schedule

Residents must book reservations at ottawa.ca/skating to skate at the four rinks during peak periods.

For a list of outdoor rinks in the city of Ottawa, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/skating/outdoor-rinks.

OUTDOOR RINKS ACROSS THE REGION

Gatineau has 82 outdoor rinks available. For more information, visit Gatineau's website

The city of Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open. For information on other rinks in Kingston, visit the city's website

ICELYND SKATING TRAILS

Former Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil and his friends invite you to skate on Ottawa's newest outdoor skating rail.

Icelynd Skating Trails and Outdoor Skating Rink is located on Fernbank Road, just minutes outside of Stittsville.

Skate through the trails in the forest this weekend. Passes must be purchased in advance.

For more information, visit icelynd.com.

RIVEROAK – NATURE'S PLAYGROUND

Skate through an orchard, forest and meadows at RiverOak Winter Trails on York's Corners Road in Ottawa.

If you don't want to skate, RiverOak also provides snowshoe and hiking trails.

For more information, visit https://www.riveroak.ca/skating.

COUNTRYSIDE ADVENTURES

Countryside Adventures offers you a three kilometre skate through the woods.

There's also three kilometres of snowshoe and cross-country ski trails, along with a tubing hill.

Countryside Adventures is located at 16495 Sixth Rd. in Moose Creek, 45 minutes north of downtown Ottawa.

For more information, visit https://www.countrysideadventures.ca/.

THE LITTLE PENGUIN TRAIL

Discover the Little Penguin Trail, an outdoor skating rink built on the Touraine Golf Club.

Located just 25 minutes from downtown Ottawa on Chemin Tache in Gatineau, enjoy skating on over 5 kilometres of icy path in the middle of nature.

A daily pass starts at $15.

For more information, visit https://thelittlepenguintrail.com/

PATINAGE EN FORET

Skate through the forest 45 minutes from downtown Ottawa.

Discover the enchanting site of skating in the forest at Patinage en Foret in Lac-Des-Loups, Que.

Proof of vaccination and photo ID is required to access Patinage en Foret. The cost is $18 for adults and $14 for kids.

For more information, visit https://www.patinageenforet.com/en/.

GATINEAU PARK

Fresh snow awaits you this weekend in Gatineau Park.

You can enjoy cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking and winter hiking.

For more information and winter passes to access the park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-parkhttps://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park

WINTER TRAILS IN OTTAWA

Over 100 kilometres of trails are groomed in Ottawa for winter recreational activities.

The National Capital Commission invites you to get out cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking and walking. Access is free.

Locations include the Mer Bleue conservation area and the Rideau Winter Trail along the Rideau River.

For information on winter trails in Ottawa, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/groomed-multi-use-winter-trails

Our @uOttawaNordiq friends were out nice and early this morning. Groomer Pete was out late last night to ensure that they had a nice trail waiting for them this morning. We are so grateful for the support from our @uOttawaGeeGees RWT champions! pic.twitter.com/TiyQcweYtS — RideauWinterTrail (@RideauWinter) January 20, 2022

MOONEY'S BAY SKI CENTRE

The Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at Terry Fox Athletic Facility features 5 kilometres of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, including lit trails for night skiing.

For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/sports#mooneys-bay-ski-centre

PINHEY FOREST TRAILS

You can go for a winter hike on two trails in the Pinhey Forest in the city of Ottawa.

Year-round parking access available behind the Nepean Sportsplex.

For more information, visit https://www.ontariotrails.on.ca/index.php?url=trails/view/pinhey-forest-trails

SKIING

Ski resorts are open across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each resort's website for details.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market Winter Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

THE AUTHOR'S PATH AT RICHELIEU VANIER FOREST

The Museoparc presents The Author's Path in Richelieu Vanier Forest.

Let yourself be seduced by the pens of authors – builders of the Franco-Ontarian identity.

"Our trail is dedicated to the men and women authors of novels, poetry, theater and folklore who have shaped the cultural heritage of French Ontario," Museoparc said, noting there are no less than 30 authors hiding in the forest.

Admission is free, while a guided tour costs $5.

For more information, visit https://museoparc.ca/the-museum/the-authors-path/.

OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS

The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.

The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.

The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.

For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE

For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k

RECONCILING HISTORY WALKING TOUR

The First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada invites you to take a self-guided Reconciling History Walking Tour.

"Each point of interest is an opportunity to learn about the role of non-Indigenous peoples and the federal government in residential schools, and the lessons we can glean from history to address contemporary injustices experienced by Indigenous peoples," said the society.

For more information, visit https://fncaringsociety.com/reconciliation-walking-tours.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Matt Boudreau.

Enjoy a Facebook Live concert featuring Matt Boudreau Friday at 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29931.

MUSEUMS

Museums in Ottawa are closed while Ontario is in a modified Stage Two. The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau is also currently closed.

Visit each museum's website for information.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

FEED THE CHICKADEES

While out for a family winter hike, feed the chickadees.

You can find chickadees at Stony Swamp Conservation, Mud Lake Conservation and Mer Bleue.

For more information, visit https://ottawariverlifestyle.com/blogs/news/where-to-feed-chickadees-in-ottawa