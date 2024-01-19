What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 19-21

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Ottawa Home and Remodeling Show

Learn more about home renovation this weekend at the Ottawa Home and Remodeling Show at the EY Centre.

The show runs from noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $14.00 for adults, $13 for seniors, $13.00 for youth and children 12 and under are free.

Buy early and save. https://www.ottawahomeandremodellingshow.com/information

Capital Wedding Show

Newly engaged? Get your planning started or completed at the Capital Wedding Show held at the Ottawa Conference and Event Centre from Saturday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan.21.

Tickets are $18 online and $20 at the door.

For more information and tickets visit: https://www.capitalweddingshow.com/

2023-24 Ontario Women’s Provincial Pinball Championship

Ottawa will host the 2023-24 Ontario Women’s Provincial Pinball Championship for the first time at the House of Targ in Old Ottawa South.

Pinball Women Ottawa is inviting the public to feel the excitement, absorb retro vibes and to watch pinball wizards vie for the Provincial Championship Title.

Entrance is $10 and begins at 12 p.m. on Jan. 21.

For more information visit: https://www.houseoftarg.com/concert-listings-events/2023-24-ontario-womens-provincial-pinball-championship.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Canadian Tire Centre.

They will then go up against the Winnipeg Jets, who currently sit as the first team in the league, on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ottawasenators.com

Kingston Frontenacs

The Frontenacs will take on Owen Sound at home at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 and the Saginaw Spirit on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/kingston-frontenacs-tickets/artist/829722

Ottawa 67's

The 67's take on the Saginaw Spirit on Jan. 19 and the Owen Sound Attack on Jan. 21 at TD Place.

For tickets, visit: https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/

Céilí (dance) by Ottawa Irish Arts

Ottawa Irish Arts is hosting a céilí, an Irish dance, on Jan. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St Brigid's Centre for the Arts (310 St Patrick Street).

This will be an afternoon of Irish dancing as well as refreshments, soda bread and tea. There will also be a door prize draw.

Members and students with proof of registration admission is $10.00. Non-members are $15.00. Children under 12 admitted free.

For tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/january-2024-ceili-dance-by-ottawa-irish-arts-tickets-778736079577

Downhill skiing

There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.

Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.

Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que.

Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.

Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.

Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.

Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.

Mont Ste-Marie in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.

Veteran skiier Brad O'Neil hits the slopes at Pakenham Ski Resort. Jan. 2 2024 (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)Winter walking and hiking in Gatineau Park

Gatineau Park has 11 kilometres of winter walking and hiking trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to difficult.

Pioneers Trail: Easy, 1.3 km loop, from P3.

Capital Pathway: Easy, 3.2 km round trip, from P1 or P3.

Sugarbush Trail: Easy, 3 km loop, from the Visitor Centre or P4.

Lauriault Trail: Difficult, 4.5 km loop, from P6.

Visit: https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/winter-hiking-and-walking-in-gatineau-park

Skiers make their way along the banks of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)Indoor retro roller skating

Step back in time at 4 Wheelies Roller Skating Center, where the vibrant colours of neon lights and the 70s’, 80s’ and 90’s beats feel like a time capsule of nostalgia.

For hours and information visit: https://4wheelies.com/

Museums

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.

Canadian Museum of Nature

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

Canada Science and Technology Museum

Canada Aviation and Space Museum

Canadian War Museum

Canadian Museum of History

National Gallery of Canada

Ottawa Art Gallery

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the West Block this winter.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

The Centre Block of Parliament Hill is pictured as members of Parliament return to the House of Commons in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, following the summer recess. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

See a show at the National Arts Centre

The National Arts Centre is showcasing a variety of performers and shows this winter.

For the schedule and information visit: https://nac-cna.ca/en/season

Skating

You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.

Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Lansdowne Park skating court

Ben Franklin Place skating rink

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)

Skaters on the ice at the Rink of Dreams outside Ottawa City Hall. March 18, 2023. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)Gatineau Olympiques

The Gatineau Olympiques will take on Rouyn-Noranda at 4:00 p.m. at the Centre Slush Puppie.

Game time is 4 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/.

Lansdowne Market

The winter market is back at Lansdowne Park.

More than 75 local producers are on display every Sunday in the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.