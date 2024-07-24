Canada soccer fans express shock, disappointment from Olympic team drone incident

Maizie Fitzgerald and her friends can't wait for the Paris Olympics to cheer on the Canada women's soccer team.

"I remember the feeling I think three or four years ago when they won," said Fitzgerald.

"I remember watching TV jumping up and down. It was just such a great feeling. So I'm really looking forward to hopefully feel that again."

The Olympics begin Friday, but it's been an embarrassing debut for the Canada’s women's soccer team who are now embroiled in a major scandal. The team is being accused of using drones to spy on the New Zealand soccer team during their practice.

An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer were removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and "sent home immediately" from the prelude to this year's Paris games, according to the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC).

"Everyone's so surprised of what's going on right now," said Fitzgerald’s friend Carina Sharara.

"So it's giving everyone stress and confusion. Like what is going on?”

Head coach Bev Priestman announced she is removing herself from coaching the team's game against New Zealand after word of a second drone incident on Tuesday.

"It's an absolute embarrassment. I think Bev Priestman should resign," said TSN 1200 host AJ Jakubec.

"I think it puts unnecessary distractions on those players. I think it puts unnecessary distraction on the entire Canadian Olympic team. I mean, this is the biggest story in the Olympics now."

Security for the games has ramped up, including a ban on drones. France's prime minister told French media that security is intercepting an average of six drones per day.

"It's not very on brand for the Canadian women's soccer team to, to be using a drone to spy on in a competing team," said technology analyst Carmi Levy.

"Considering that France had already announced restrictions on drone flights in, and around Olympic venues, in the lead up to the games, it astounds me that anyone would think they could just bring a drone in and fly it with impunity."

The Canadian Olympic Committee offered a "heartfelt" apology to New Zealand football and said it is reviewing next steps with the International Olympic Committee, Paris 2024, Canada Soccer and FIFA.

Meanwhile, FIFA and Canada Soccer have also launched their own investigation.

Canada and New Zealand’s women’s soccer teams will face off Thursday at 11 a.m. Central European Time (5 a.m. EDT), their opening tournament match for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.