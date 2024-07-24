Ottawa police K9 unit monitoring Olympic venues in Paris: 'They have been hard at work!'

The Ottawa Police Service says Const. David Guy and his K9 partner, Beci, have landed in Paris ahead of the Olympics, which is scheduled to kick off this weekend.

"Beci is having the time of his life abroad! Now that Const. Guy and Beci have had a chance to recover from jet lag; they have been hard at work!” The city's police Service said Wednesday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Guy and Beci will be responsible for pre-sweeping venues to make sure there are no explosives in them, reads the post.

"Once they arrive at a venue, they are broken into teams to search for explosives," reads the post.

So far, they have visited Chateau Versailles, which is part of their job abroad.

"I get picked up from my accommodations by the French National Police K9 units," Guy told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal Wednesday from Paris. "We're doing one facility a day."

They are among around two dozen other K9 teams from Canada and around the world, including Calgary, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, and Cyprus.