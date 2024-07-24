1 killed in 3-vehicle crash involving transport truck on Hwy. 401 in Napanee

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Napanee on Wednesday morning, the third serious collision in the same area this week.

An OPP news release on Wednesday afternoon says officers responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Palace Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. involving two vehicles and a transport truck.

The occupant of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Three others were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes between County Road 4 and County Road 5 remain closed with emergency detours in place. The westbound lanes were briefly closed and have since reopened.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash cam video is urged to call the L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

It's the third serious crash on the same stretch of highway between Napanee and Kingston since Monday.

A crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle in the westbound lanes at County Road 4 on Monday left five people hurt, including two with life-threatening injuries.

OPP responded to a crash involving three transport trucks on Tuesday morning at Palace Road, closing the eastbound lanes for around four hours.