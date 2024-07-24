Hamilton woman facing charges after confrontation with demonstrators: Ottawa police

The Ottawa Police Service says a 65-year-old Hamilton, Ont. woman is facing criminal charges after an alleged confrontation with demonstrators in Ottawa last weekend.

The confrontation happened in the city's downtown Saturday when the woman allegedly threw hot tea on demonstrators, causing minor injuries, police say.

The woman is facing four counts of assault.

Police did not identify the demonstration happening at the time of the alleged incident.

There are protests daily in Ottawa, including demonstrations against government policy outside of Parliament Hill. The Palestinian Youth Movement was holding a demonstration called, "Ottawa: All Out for Gaza" on Saturday afternoon. The rally started at the Human Rights Monument.

Police are reminding demonstrators in the capital to remain peaceful, respectful and lawful at all times, noting that any acts of violence against or by demonstrators have consequences, including facing criminal charges.

Residents are asked to follow the instructions of police officers when participating in a demonstration, the city's police service says.

"If there are immediate safety concerns or complex crowd dynamics, incidents can be flagged to police at the scene and may need to be followed up afterwards. This should not be interpreted as inaction," police said in a news release on Wednesday.

"Processing persons detained or arrested takes time and information about the individual(s) cannot be released at the scene as per the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act."

More information about the regulations governing demonstrations in the capital is available online.