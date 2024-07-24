Severe storms move across eastern Ontario, prompting weather warnings

A series of weather watches were issued across Ottawa and eastern Ontario, as severe storms moved through the area Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, Environment Canada issued tornado warnings for areas southwest and south of Ottawa, but those warnings were lifted by 8:25 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect across eastern Ontario Wednesday night. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Ottawa shortly before 2:30 p.m. but was called off at about 5:30 p.m. as a weather system moved through the region.

Environment Canada says the conditions continue to be "favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

Conditions are expected to continue through the evening.

The weather statement warns areas could see "torrential downpours with 50 mm (of rain) falling within an hour" and wind gusts up to 110 km/h.

"The main threats will be strong winds, torrential downpours and hail. There is also a risk of a tornado today, especially towards the Ottawa River Valley," the weather agency said.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

A severe thunderstorm warning for the Merrickville-Wolford and Kemptville areas was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch just after 8:30 p.m.

Tornado warnings were issued just before 2 p.m. for the Prescott Russell and Bancroft, Ont. areas, but were lifted just before 3 p.m.

Ottawa weather

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers beginning this afternoon, with the risk of a thunderstorm. Ottawa could see 5 mm of rain. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 33.

Showers ending near midnight, then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Amount 10 to 15 mm of rain. Low 17 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 23 C with the humidex making it feel like 28.

Friday will be sunny. High 27 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 28 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 30 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.