Severe storms move across eastern Ontario, prompting weather warnings
A series of weather watches were issued across Ottawa and eastern Ontario, as severe storms moved through the area Wednesday.
On Wednesday night, Environment Canada issued tornado warnings for areas southwest and south of Ottawa, but those warnings were lifted by 8:25 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect across eastern Ontario Wednesday night. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Ottawa shortly before 2:30 p.m. but was called off at about 5:30 p.m. as a weather system moved through the region.
Environment Canada says the conditions continue to be "favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."
Conditions are expected to continue through the evening.
The weather statement warns areas could see "torrential downpours with 50 mm (of rain) falling within an hour" and wind gusts up to 110 km/h.
"The main threats will be strong winds, torrential downpours and hail. There is also a risk of a tornado today, especially towards the Ottawa River Valley," the weather agency said.
"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."
A severe thunderstorm warning for the Merrickville-Wolford and Kemptville areas was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch just after 8:30 p.m.
Tornado warnings were issued just before 2 p.m. for the Prescott Russell and Bancroft, Ont. areas, but were lifted just before 3 p.m.
Ottawa weather
Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers beginning this afternoon, with the risk of a thunderstorm. Ottawa could see 5 mm of rain. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 33.
Showers ending near midnight, then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Amount 10 to 15 mm of rain. Low 17 C.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 23 C with the humidex making it feel like 28.
Friday will be sunny. High 27 C.
The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 28 C.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 30 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
DEVELOPING Jasper updates: Wildfire reaches townsite
One of two wildfires threatening Jasper National Park has reached the townsite.
Alberta calls in army to assist with wildfire situation
Alberta has called in the Canadian Armed Forces to help assist with the worsening wildfire situation in the province.
Biden explains why he ended re-election bid in Oval Office address
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
Barrie-Innisfil MPP 'blacked-out' and crashed car into window of child care centre
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
Norad intercepts Russian and Chinese bombers operating together near Alaska in apparent first
The North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) intercepted two Russian and two Chinese bombers flying near Alaska Wednesday in what appears to be the first time the two countries have been intercepted while operating together.
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
An unwelcome attendee has joined the Paris Olympic Games: COVID-19
After a handful of Australian water polo players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, questions have emerged around how the spread of the disease will be mitigated at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
Vacations, meals, booze: Contractor used $100K of charity's money for personal expenses, B.C. court finds
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis – has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
Male, female killed, 2 others injured in 'gun battle' outside Toronto plaza: police
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
