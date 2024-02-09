What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 9-11
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Winterlude
The Rideau Canal will be closed this weekend due to warm weather and rain, but activities will continue throughout the region off-ice. See the full calendar of events for more information
Here are some of the Winterlude events happening this weekend:
• Pibon (Winter) Festival: Family-friendly authentic Indigenous experiences, including an indoor powwow and performances on Sparks Street. All events are free.
• Bridge of Lights: A 10 minute light show will be running on a loop from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every night on the Montcalm Street Bridge. Viewing is free.
• Capital Pride events: Winter Pride activities take place this February, including outdoor drag shows on Sparks Street, drag storytime and other family programming.
• Fête Frissons: A free event open to all with performances, art making, workshops, storytelling, dancing, and outdoor fun in the snow – happening at the Shenkman Arts Centre.
• Snowflake Kingdom: Enjoy Ottawa's best winter playground by sliding down the snow slides or race your friends to the bottom in the sliding corridors. Open all weekend from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
People take in the winter activities during a Winterlude Winter Celebration at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ottawa Chinatown New Year Parade
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with mesmerizing performances like the Dragon Dance, and the symbolic Yangko dance on Saturday. Feb 10.
Parade location is Somerset Street West between Bay and Preston.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m.
Brazilian Canaval
Celebrate a night of Brazilian culture and heritage with the best in marchinha, samba, frevo, from afoxé to Axé at the Queen St. Fare on Feb. 10.
Tickets can be bought online or at the door.
Early bird tickets are $15 or $20 in advance.
Doors at 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.
Hip Hop Theatre Festival
The eleven-day festival will revolve around the text-based essence of hip hop, opening with a free monumental Hip Hop Cypher.
The festival runs this weekend at the National Arts Centre.
Free events are available.
83 'til infinity
This ongoing exhibition at the Ottawa Art Gallery is a great place to discover the stories and experiences of hip-hop in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.
The exhibit is free
Canadian Ski Marathon
Registration is still open for North America’s oldest cross-country skiing event.
Skiers of all ages and abilities can register for distances ranging from 12 km to 160 km on classic groomed trails through a breathtaking winter landscape.
Last-minute registration is available in-person at the Chateau Montebello – from Friday 5 p.m. to Sunday 9:00 a.m.
Cross-Country skiers take off from the start of the 42nd edition of the Canadian Ski Marathon in Gatineau, Que. on Feb. 9, 2008. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ottawa 67s
Cheer on the Ottawa 67s as they play the Peterborough Petes at TD Place on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.
The 67s play again on Saturday against the Kitchener Rangers at TD Place. Game time is 3 p.m.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (71) skates against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
613flea
Browse the monthly 613flea marketplace in the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The event is free.
Shoppers checkout the items at 613flea at Lansdowne Park on Saturday. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
PopX: Popular culture expo
POPX is a multi-genre entertainment and comic convention featuring vendors, illustrators, screenwriters, colorists and graphic artists selling their work.
The expo runs on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are available online.
2024 Canadian U-18 Curling Championships
Until Feb. 10, attend a premier curling event involving 42 boys and girls teams competing on the national stage.
Team information and tickets are available on the Curling Canada site.
Undercurrents Festival
Enjoy a winter theater festival which showcases contemporary theatre created by local, national, and international artists, produced by Ottawa Fringe and happening at Arts Court.
The tickets and the event schedule are available online.
Downhill skiing
There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.
• Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
• Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que.
• Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
• Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
• Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.
• Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
• Mont Ste-Marie in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.
Joshua Abraham squeezes in a final run on his snowboard at Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
Winter walking and hiking in Gatineau Park
Gatineau Park has 11 kilometres of winter walking and hiking trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to difficult.
Pioneers Trail: Easy, 1.3 km loop, from P3.
Capital Pathway: Easy, 3.2 km round trip, from P1 or P3.
Sugarbush Trail: Easy, 3 km loop, from the Visitor Centre or P4.
Lauriault Trail: Difficult, 4.5 km loop, from P6.
Museums
Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.
• Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
• Canada Science and Technology Museum
• Canada Aviation and Space Museum
Skating
The Rideau Canal Skateway is closed this weekend as rain and warmer temperatures hit Ottawa. Ice conditions and updates can be found on the NCC's website.
You can also skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.
Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.
• Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
• Lansdowne Park skating court
• Ben Franklin Place skating rink
• Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)
There are also a large number of outdoor specialty rinks in the Ottawa region, including a skate through an apple orchard and a forest.
The Little Penguin Skating Trail in Gatineau, QC. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
Shopping Trends
