LRT emergency training exercise to close lane of Hwy. 174 this Saturday

There will be some traffic disruptions this Saturday for an emergency training exercise along Highway 174 this weekend.

It's related to the Stage 2 east extension of LRT.

First responders will be taking part in an exercise in the westbound lanes of Highway 174 between Montreal and Blair roads from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

"The emergency exercise will result in an increased presence of emergency vehicles and buses staged along the highway and the future LRT line at Blair Station. This will result in the reduction of one westbound lane along Highway 174," the City of Ottawa says.

Troy Charter, director of transit service delivery and rail operations, says this training scenario will involve the overpass in that area.

We'll have a train stopping on the overpass and we want to assess and look at how we go about doing that in our standard operating procedures and those types of things," Charter told reporters at a media availability on Thursday.

The City of Ottawa says the exercise is subject to change and may be delayed or extended due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, though the forecast for Saturday doesn't include any inclement weather at this time.

"Remember to move over when possible and slow down when passing emergency vehicles. You should be prepared to follow detours, traffic signs and obey posted speed limits. Give yourself extra time if you plan on travelling through the area," the City says.

The Line 1 east extension brings trains from Blair Station to Trim Road and is expected to open sometime next year, based on current timelines from transit officials.