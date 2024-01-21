Here's where to go ice skating in Ottawa this winter

With the frosty winter season in full swing, CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some of the places in the Ottawa-Gatineau region open for ice skating.

Rideau Canal Skateway

The National Capital Commission announced Saturday that the world-famous skateway will open for skaters beginning at 9 a.m. on Jan. 21 for the first time in two years.

The skateway will be open on a 1.9 kilometre stretch between Bank Street and the Pretoria Bridge, the NCC said on social media, as weather conditions only allow for a partial opening for now.

BeaverTails will be open along the skateway, but skate rentals will not be available for now. The NCC is asking skaters to be mindful of teams still working on the ice.

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Canada's largest skating rink has officially broken it's record for the latest opening date - but it hasn't opened yet. The National Capital Commission announced on social media today that the last time the canal opened this late was Feb. 2, 2002, but as the years have progressed the seasons have gotten shorter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m to 10 p.m.

Players hit the ice at the Jim Tubman Chevrolet Sens Rink in Ottawa (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)Lansdowne Park skating court

Daily, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A skater skates in front of lights adorning the trees at the Lansdowne Skating Court in Ottawa, on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. The site was intended to be the venue for the Ottawa Christmas Market, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)Rink of Dreams

Monday, 9 a.m to 11 p.m.

Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Skaters on the ice at the Rink of Dreams outside Ottawa City Hall. March 18, 2023. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Ben Franklin Place skating rink

Daily, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Rideau Hall

The rink in front of Rideau Hall dates back to 1872 and is welcoming the public back this winter.

Public skating is available between Jan. 13 and March 3.

The rink is open Monday through Friday, 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Last entry is 7:45 p.m.

The rink will be closed on Friday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Icelynd Skating Trails

Icelynd Skating Trails in Stittsville offers a unique two kilometre skating path through a forest and an outdoor rink.

Icelynd will be open in the evenings and illuminated by charming twinkling white string lights throughout.

All tickets must be purchased in advance and no rentals are available.

Open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Skate through an apple orchard

Skate on a 3 kilometre trail through an apple orchard at River Oak Estate in Metcalfe. Skating is available during the day and at night.

Open Thursdays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Single day passes are $19.00 for adults and $15 for youth. Family day tickets and season passes are also available.

Lac-des-Loups skating trail

Open daily from 9 a.m. to sunset.

Located in Lac-des-Loups, Que., about 60 kilometres North of Ottawa.

Day passes $18 for adults, $14 for kids and free for children 5 and under.

Skate rentals are available for an additional $10.

Levi McGibney enjoys an afternoon of skating through the forest trail of Patinage en Forêt. Jan. 4, 2022. Lac-Des-Loups, Que. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News Ottawa)

Countryside Adventures

Located a 45-minute drive east of Ottawa, it offers a 3 kilometre trail that twists through a woodsy natural setting. Skate and snowshoe rentals are available.

The trail is open 7 days a week. Reservations can be made online but is not required.

The Little Penguin Trail

Enjoy more than 5 kilometres of an icy path on the Touraine Golf Club just 25 minutes from downtown Ottawa and 15 minutes from Gatineau.

Open everyday starting Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pay at the door or book online.

The Little Penguin Skating Trail in Gatineau, QC. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Slush Puppie Centre

The home of the Gatineau Olympiques is open for public indoor skating between Jan. 6 and March 31.

Free skate for all (Ice A)

Thursdays from 1:15 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. – No skating on Jan. 18 and Feb. 15.

Free skate for all (Ice B)

Tuesdays from 1:15 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.

Free skate for all (Ice C)

Tuesdays from 8:30 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.

Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. – No skating Jan. 27.

Sundays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Free skate for all (Ice D)

Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. – No skating Jan. 8 and Feb. 5.

Mondays from 4:15 p.m. to 5:05 p.m.

Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. – No skating Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 22.

Friday from 4:45 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. – No skating Jan. 19

The City of Ottawa also maintains a large number of outdoor ice rinks throughout the region. An interactive map is available on the city's website.

Ottawa’s outdoor rink season depends on the weather. Traditionally, the outdoor rink season runs from mid- to late-December until mid-February.

Outdoor rinks are operated by local community volunteers through a service agreement with the city.

All city outdoor rinks are free to use and close at 11 p.m.