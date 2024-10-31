Pedestrian bridge over Rideau River in Ottawa's east end in need of major repairs

The City of Ottawa is looking at renewing a historic pedestrian bridge over the Rideau River near the University of Ottawa campus, after an assessment determined the bridge is in "overall poor condition."

The Old Railway Rideau River Pedestrian Bridge renewal environmental assessment study is looking at the 160-metre-long-bridge, built in 1898, which crosses the Rideau River just south of Highway 417 near the University of Ottawa's Lees Avenue campus.

Originally a railway bridge, it was repurposed in 1972 for pedestrian and cycling use, linking the National Capital Commission's Rideau River Eastern Pathway and Ottawa's Rideau River Western Pathway.

The Old Railway Rideau River Pedestrian Bridge was originally built in 1898, and repurposed for pedestrian and cycling use in 1972. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

The city says the study will evaluate alternatives for bridge renewal or replacement, factoring in various alignment possibilities, cost effectiveness, technical feasibility, and environmental impacts.

“The City of Ottawa prioritizes public safety and long-term sustainability in its plan to renew the Old Railway Rideau River Pedestrian Bridge," said Susan Johns, Asset Management Services Director with the City of Ottawa.

"Following a Detailed Condition Assessment completed in 2018, it was determined that the structure was in overall poor condition, with several components showing significant signs of deterioration. A report presented to City Council in April 2023 outlined that rehabilitating the bridge would be more expensive than replacing it entirely."

Capital Ward Coun. Shawn Menard says the bridge has "historical significance" to the city."

"Heritage planners have said that it would meet the test of the Heritage Act," Menard said. "So, I'm hoping that the EA comes back and says, like it's not as costly to maintain this bridge and keep what we've got instead of demolishing it, potentially building a new one."

The City of Ottawa is conducting an environmental assessment as part of a study on the future of the Old Railway Rideau River Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge is located south of Highway 417 near the University of Ottawa Lees Avenue campus. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

"It's a beautiful bridge and deserves to be conserved," Barry Padolsiy, architect and heritage consultant, told CTV News Ottawa.

"The reason that it was deteriorating is that the city owned it for 20, 30 years and never did anything about it. So, this is a case of demolition by neglect."

"I don't agree with the replacement; it should be repaired."

The 2018 report suggested the cost for replacing the bridge would be $9.68 million.

A public information session is scheduled for November 6, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the presentation materials will be available online a day before the event. The study is expected to be completed this fall

“Residents are encouraged to participate and provide feedback to the City’s project manager by November 20," Johns said.

"Next steps in the project include completion of the EA, consideration of heritage status, and confirmation of the project scope of work. A better estimate of timelines and costs will be determined once these steps are completed.”