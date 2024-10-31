Record warm Halloween in Ottawa, with a risk of rain for trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treaters may need the raingear, but not the big coat for Halloween, with record-breaking warm temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 23 C today, which would break the record for the warmest Oct. 31 in Ottawa's history. The record for warmest Oct. 31 in Ottawa is 21.3 C set back in 2003.

The temperature is expected to be 23 C at 6 p.m. and 22 C at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Environment Canada says there could be rain in Ottawa between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

This will be the 10th October day with the temperature hitting 20 C.

Wednesday's high of 22 C set a record for warmest Oct. 30 in Ottawa. The previous high was 20.7 C set in 1989.

The hot fall weather will come to an end on Friday, with temperatures dropping below seasonal this weekend.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 23 C with the humidex making it feel like 25.

Showers beginning this evening and ending after midnight. Low 13 C.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. The temperature falling to 6 C.

Saturday will be sunny. High 6 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for sunshine and a high of 10 C.

Monday will have a mix of sun and cloud. High 9 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 8 C and a low of 1 C.

Record warm weather

Ottawa residents took advantage of the record-breaking high temperatures on Wednesday, hitting the courts and the courses.

"We've already played for 20 minutes, it's been fabulous. This is really extraordinary weather," Jack Dejong said on Wednesday.

"Just hoping we get another two weeks at least, might be a bit hopeful for November," Edwin Wong said.

At Emerald Links golf course, the warm weather is great for business.

"This year has been great through October, right in, hopefully, into November and the same results but I know the cold weather is coming," owner Martin Patterson said.