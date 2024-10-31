Here's how people in Ottawa are celebrating the hottest Halloween on record

It’s the spookiest time of the year for these elementary students at St. Gabriel School in Kanata.

"It's almost like a big party, but technically at school, but you're not really doing any work today, so it’s kind of sweet. It’s just really cool," said Grade 6 student Benjamin Mundy.

Every year, the entire school gathers to show off their costumes and helps the youngest students get into the Halloween spirit during their annual Kindergarten Parade.

"This is where we get to see a lot of (students) who are sometimes a little more quiet. And we get to see different sides of our staff. It's just nice to see different things outside of academics shine in our school," added Christine Pépin, principal of St. Gabriel School.

The Kindergarten Parade is also a chance to give back to the community, as the students gather donated food from the school that goes to a local food bank.

Meanwhile, Kanata resident Dante Direnzon puts the final touches on Halloween decorations outside his home.

"Each year, I transform my front lawn into a ghoulish graveyard," Direnzon said. "We get around anywhere from 140 to about 200 kids. I think tonight we're expecting about 150 kids because it's nice outside, finally!"

No details are overlooked at the Direnzon home.

"I've been planning for like two weeks now. I have to reinforce everything, so it doesn't fly away. Anyone who lives in Canada please stop by. You'll get a full-size chocolate bar, and you'll get some chips as well," added Direnzon.

Fortunately, this year families in Ottawa heading door-to-door can ditch the winter coats.

"We did beat a record yesterday. We are probably going to beat a record today," added Peter Kimbell, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"As soon as the trick-or-treaters come back in, there's going to be some showers, and that's going to be the end of the warm weather, essentially."

Officials are also reminding pedestrians and drivers to be extra careful tonight.

"If you haven't thought about your costumes or already have them picked out, just double check that they're as safe as possible," said Jamie Kwong from the Ottawa Safety Council.

"If you're wearing darker colors, you want to add some reflective materials. You can put little blinking lights. You could grab something off a bike light for example, or reflective snap bracelets are great. Hardware stores usually have reflective materials for pedestrians that are walking at night, especially when it gets low light, low visibility (and) darker," added Kwong.