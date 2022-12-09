What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 9-11
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
For a list of Christmas lights and attractions across Ottawa and eastern Ontario, click here.
PWHPA ALL-STAR WEEKEND
The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association hosts its first all-star weekend this weekend at Canadian Tire Centre.
The All-Star event on Sunday will see top players from the PWHPA compete in a skills competition and 3-on-3 tournament.
On Saturday, all four PWHPA teams will play regular season games at Canadian Tire Centre.
For more information and tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/pwhpa/.
CHRISTMAS AT OTTAWA CITY HALL
The Mayor's 20th annual Christmas Celebration at Ottawa City Hall is set for Saturday afternoon.
Celebrate the season with live entertainment, sing carols and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The Christmas Celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank.
OTTAWA CHRISTMAS MARKET
The Ottawa Christmas Market continues all weekend at Lansdowne.
The Christmas Market will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On Saturday night, there is a silent disco at the Casino Lac Leamy Stage from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/.
613FLEA HOLIDAY MARKET
The 613flea Holiday Market sparkles in the night at Lansdowne on Friday night.
Over 100 vendors will be on display inside the Aberdeen Pavilion, running alongside the Ottawa Christmas Market.
For more information, visit 613flea.ca.
OTTAWA GUILD OF POTTERS' SALE
More than 30 potters will be on display at the Ottawa Guild of Potter's Sale this weekend at Lansdowne Park.
The Holiday Sale features functional ware, sculptural and decorative pieces to fill your house or make it into the perfect gift.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawaguildofpotters.ca/events/upcoming-sales/
SIGNATURES ORIGINALS CHRISTMAS CRAFT SALE
The Signatures Originals Christmas Craft Sale is this weekend at the EY Centre.
The uniquely Canadian handmade marketplace features the works of over 150 artists, artisans, makers and designers.
For more information, visit https://signatures.ca/originals/.
SANTA CLAUS PARADES
Santa Claus parades this weekend include
- The Hawkesbury Santa Claus Parade is Saturday at 5 p.m.
- Huntley Community Santa Claus Parade on Saturday at 6 p.m.
- The Metcalfe Community Association Santa Claus Parade on Sunday at 2 p.m.
- The Eganville Santa Claus Parade and Food Drive is Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Eganville Community Arena
CELTIC MUSIC FOR CHRISTMASTIME
North American Irish Fiddle Champion Kyle Burghout joins forces with Justin Theriault and Susan Toman to perform a collection of traditional and contemporary Celtic music from Ireland, Scotland and Canada.
See Masters in the Hall – Celtic Music for Christmastime on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at the National Arts Centre.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32177.
BLACKIE AND THE RODEO KINGS
Blackie and the Rodeo Kings play at the National Arts Centre Sunday night.
There will be special appearances by Terra Lightfoot and Colin James.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/23759
MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
A Miracle on 34th Street continues until Dec. 14 at the Ottawa Little Theatre.
The Christmas classic is presented by Mountain Community Theatre.
For tickets, visit http://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
SNOW MUCH FUN
Snow Much Fun is this weekend in Kingston, Ont., featuring the Kingston Holiday Market.
Events and activities will be held at City Hall and the Market Square.
For a list of events, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/city-calendar-events/feature-events/snow-much-fun.
KINGSTON HOLIDAY MARKET
The Kingston Holiday Market continues on Sunday at the Tett Centre.
For more information, visit https://kingston-holiday-market.myshopify.com/pages/khm-at-the-tett.
ORCHESTRA KINGSTON
Kingston's Community Orchestra hosts its Holiday Concert on Sunday.
Orchestra Kingston features the Canadian holiday classic The Hockey Sweater!
The concert is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Spire.
For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/orchestra-kingston-2022-holiday-concert-tickets-469665711787.
BROCKVILLE FARMERS MARKET
The Brockville Farmers Market hosts its Christmas Market on Saturday.
Supply local crafters, businesses and farmers at the Christmas Market on Saturday at the Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
JINGLE JAM CHRISTMAS MARKET
The Jingle Jam Christmas Market is Friday and Saturday at Southgate Church in Kemptville.
The market is open Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PEMBROKE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
The Pembroke Symphony Orchestra is Saturday at the Festival Hall Centre for the Performing Arts in Pembroke.
The orchestra will be joined by the Pembroke Community Choir to sing excerpts from Messiah and seasonal favourites.
For tickets, visit festhall.ca.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's where you can get 10 cents a litre off gas in Ottawa this morning
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 9-11
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inside Biden's agonizing decision to take a deal that freed Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan in Russia
Despite U.S. President Joe Biden's attempts to link WNBA star Brittney Griner's case to that of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine arrested on espionage charges in 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison two years later, it became plain that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not budge.
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau's proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights
Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations voted Thursday to publicly oppose the Liberal government's proposed gun-control legislation and stand against sovereignty bills in Alberta and Saskatchewan's legislatures.
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here’s what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
Canada’s 100 'most beloved' restaurants in 2022: OpenTable
A new list by OpenTable shows the 100 "most beloved" Canadian restaurants in 2022, based on more than one million reviews.
Jennifer Lawrence draws criticism over comment about female action heroes
Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on the history of female-led action movies in a new interview, but the 'Hunger Games' star is getting some flack for not quite getting it right.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | N.S. carpenter paralyzed in work injury on Highway 104 project frustrated by Workers' Compensation Board
Daily life at the MacKay household in Trenton, N.S., has changed dramatically ever since 50-year-old Matthew was paralyzed while working on the twinning of Nova Scotia Highway 104.
-
Maritimers face extended wait times for specialist appointments
On top of extended wait times at Maritime emergency rooms, patients are also waiting longer periods to see specialists across Atlantic Canada.
-
Murphy's Logic: A Merry Christmas is good for everyone
OPINION: Steve Murphy believes one does need not be of Christian faith to wish someone a “Merry Christmas,” nor should such a greeting cause offence to those who do not observe the religious holiday.
Toronto
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario Energy Board warns of scammers impersonating its employees
Door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario since March 2018, but that’s not stopping aggressive sales staff from pitching expensive long-term rental contracts for items like furnaces and air conditioners.
Montreal
-
Racial bias and 911 calls: Montreal police train dispatchers to focus on facts
When someone calls 911 to report a crime, a dispatcher has just seconds to react. When all goes to plan, police will be on their way in a matter of moments, ready to respond to an emergency. However, the responding officer will only have seconds’ worth of information to work with, and sometimes, that caller’s information is affected by racial bias, experts say.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
Boy, 16, injured in air gun shooting near Montreal elementary school
Montreal police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old was shot by a suspect wielding an air gun near an elementary school in Anjou.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury convenience store owner hit suspect with a bat during robbery
An 18-year-old suspect has been charged after a convenience store on Lorne Street was robbed Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
More people are driving high, Timmins police warn
With 2022 coming to a close, Timmins police are taking a look at its impaired driving statistics for the year and say more and more people are being charged with driving while high.
-
Low jobless rate not good news for Sault Ste. Marie
Statistics Canada recently published November's figures for unemployment rates across the country. Sault Ste. Marie's rate is well below the national and provincial rate.
London
-
Collision in Lucan Biddulph claims the life of one person
Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a fatal collision between an SUV and pickup truck in Lucan Biddulph claimed the life of one person Thursday afternoon.
-
Michaels on the Thames says goodbye
A quintessential London restaurant is closing its doors after a final New Year ’s Eve celebration. Founded in 1983, Michaels on the Thames as it’s known now will close its doors “for a few weeks for a refresh and renovations,” and will reopen in the new year under new owners and a new name.
-
London physiotherapist facing $2.65 million lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse
A London, Ont. physiotherapist is facing a $2.65 million lawsuit filed by a female patient who claims he sexually abused her during appointments earlier this year.
Winnipeg
-
Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night.
-
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Kitchener
-
Charges laid in fatal Wilmot Township crash
Waterloo regional police have charged a 19-year-old man from Oakville in connection to a fatal collision in Wilmot Township that left a 22-year-old woman dead.
-
String of recent pharmacy robberies leads to search for solutions
Some Waterloo region pharmacists are renewing calls for better protection after numerous pharmacies have been the target of thieves.
-
'I needed to get them out': Cambridge woman alerts neighbours to house fire
A Cambridge family has been displaced after an early morning house fire, and they have their neighbour to thank for alerting them to the flames.
Calgary
-
CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw talks cancer battle, importance of early detection
The recent death of actress Kirstie Alley has CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw contemplating her own situation, and the message she can offer to others.
-
Diesel prices driving up holiday shipping costs
It's unwelcome news for Canadians as the holidays approach: there's yet another thing driving inflation this year.
-
Calgary police officer cleared in shooting of stolen vehicle in Martindale
Police pulled up and parked behind the stolen truck, exited their cruiser and began approaching the vehicle.
Saskatoon
-
'It's a pretty traumatic thing': Resident of Rosthern apartment recounts son's exit from burning building
A person is dead following a fire in a Rosthern, Sask. apartment building, according to RCMP.
-
Flair offers Saskatoon to Calgary flights after Air Canada cuts service
Flair Airlines is filling Air Canada’s gap with a new direct flight route between Saskatoon and Calgary.
-
Saskatoon police respond to rollover on Circle Drive East
Saskatoon police are restricting traffic on Circle Drive following a vehicle rollover.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 8 more influenza deaths, over 300 new hospitalizations
Eight more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials bringing the total so far this season to 24. The 2021-22 flu season had a total of 14 deaths.
-
Alberta NDP says premier's rejection of federal authority lays separation groundwork
Alberta’s NDP Opposition leader says Premier Danielle Smith's comments rejecting the legitimacy of the federal government betray her unspoken plan to lay the groundwork for eventual separation.
-
Ben Stelter Fund launched to provide magical experiences and fund children's cancer research
A new fund is hoping to honour Oilers superfan Ben Stelter's legacy and provide kids with cancer better opportunities for care.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mask debate: Divide between frontline doctors and public health amid concerns of politicized office
Soaring respiratory infections among children have frontline health-care workers pleading for the revival of mask usage, something the provincial health officer remains lukewarm on.
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledges flu deaths of B.C. children, promises weekly reports going forward
B.C. health officials will now be reporting on the number of pediatric deaths from the flu weekly, a change that comes in the wake of an alarming number of fatalities this season.
-
U.S. company granted salvage rights to ship believed to contain millions in B.C. gold
A Seattle-based company has been granted salvage rights to a ship containing piles of gold that sank near the B.C. coast in the 19th century.
Regina
-
Replacing Brandt Centre a low priority for majority of Regina residents surveyed
Replacing the Brandt Centre and pursuing a new outdoor ballpark are currently not important priorities for residents who took part in the City of Regina’s Catalyst Committee Survey.
-
Regina warming bus to resume nightly operation
As temperatures drop, the City of Regina overnight warming bus will resume operation seven nights a week, beginning Thursday.
-
'It was eye-opening': Community reflects on homelessness crisis 1 year after Camp Hope dissolved
Over 100 people called Camp Hope in Regina’s Core Community Park, ‘Home’ for more than a month in fall of 2021.