15 Christmas attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Christmas and holiday lights displays and events in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season.

For a list of Santa Claus parades in the region, click here.

MAGIC OF LIGHTS

Enjoy a magical drive through the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks this holiday season.

"Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations," the website says.

This year, Magic of Lights features the Mark Motors Group "Holiday Pit Stop", where guests can park and explore the winter wonderland.

Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 7.

For tickets and information, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.

Magic of Lights supports CHEO.

CN HOLIDAY TRAIN

The CN Holiday Train rolls through eastern Ontario on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.

On Nov. 28, the CN Holiday Train stops in Finch (2:30 p.m.), Merrickville (4:45 p.m.), Smiths Falls (6:20 p.m.) and Perth (7:40 p.m.).

On Nov. 29, the train stops in Belleville at 9:30 a.m. and Trenton at 10:45 a.m.

The musical performers will be Tenille Townes and Aysanabee.

For more information, visit https://www.cpr.ca/en/holiday-train/Canada.

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train chugging along the tracks. (CP Holiday Train)

WINTER LIGHTS ACROSS CANADA

Don’t miss an illuminating experience on Parliament Hill this holiday season.

Winter Lights Across Canada is a multimedia projection show, combining digital imagery with a soundtrack to "follow luminous sparks travelling across Canadian landscapes."

The event runs Thursdays to Mondays, from Dec. 8 to Jan. 8.

Also, be dazzled by the Pathway of Lights this holiday season. Thousands of lights brighten Confederation Boulevard, including the Rideau Canal Park, Confederation Park, Jacques-Cartier Park, the National War Memorial, Portage Park and more.

For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winter-lights.html.

SAUNDERS FARM

Celebrate a country Christmas at Saunders Farm on Bleeks Road in Munster this holiday season.

Country Christmas Days runs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18 on Saturdays and Sundays. Country Christmas Days features mazes, a maze observation tower, four play structures, a wagon ride around the farm, visit the Elf Squad and see Santa in his cabin.

This year, Saunders Farm invites you to check out the brand new Holiday Light Festival. It's a walking trail adorned with thousands of colourful lights and music on the 180-year-old family farm.

The Holiday Light Festival runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Dec. 1 to 23.

For more information and tickets, visit saundersfarm.com.

STANLEY'S OLDE MAPLE LANE FARM

The Christmas Village is back this holiday season at Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm. Explore the village and play games, sing songs, and warm up by the bonfire with Santa's elves, and see Santa Claus.

The Christmas Village is open on Dec. 3, Dec. 4. Dec. 10, Dec. 11, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.

A new experience is also available this year – the Holiday Stroll through the maple forest decorated with beautiful holiday lights and decorations.

For information and tickets, visit stanleysfarm.com/family-fun/.

CHRISTMAS DOWN ON THE FARM

Celebrate Christmas Down on the Farm at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road in Ottawa.

Enjoy wagon rides, the farm and Santa's Workshop.

Christmas Down on the Farm runs until Dec. 18.

For tickets and information, visit thelogfarm.com/fall-at-the-farm.

OTTAWA CHRISTMAS MARKET

The holiday spirit is alive at the Ottawa Christmas Market.

Located in the Aberdeen Square at Lansdowne Park, enjoy holiday entertainment, local flavours, and holiday shopping.

Over 35 local vendors will be on display at the Christmas Market, and there will be a Santa's Workshop with free crafts for kids.

Musical performers include Alex Goupil, Annie Martel, Aurora Jade, the Canadian Showtime Chorus, Chantal Hackett Band, Erica Brighthill, Jessica Pearson, Highway Sunrise, JW-Jones, the Ottawa Gay Men's Chorus, OK Naledi, Tara Shannon and The Lionyls.

The Ottawa Christmas Market runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23.

For more information, visit www.ottawachristmasmarket.com.

TREES OF HOPE

Trees of Hope for CHEO are back at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier this holiday season.

Companies and organizations participate by decorating Christmas trees, which are displayed in the downtown Ottawa hotel for the season.

The trees will be decorated on Nov. 28.

VINTAGE VILLAGE OF LIGHTS

Check out the Vintage Village of Lights at Cumberland Heritage Village Museum.

Enjoy the postcard-perfect scenery of a 1920s and 30s village on foot as you explore the festive light display.

Vintage Village of Lights runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 2 to Dec. 28.

The cost is $25 per group.

For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/arts-heritage-and-events/museums-and-historic-sites/cumberland-heritage-village-museum#section-ff57cb56-7c0d-4798-b338-97066500c1d4

ALIGHT AT NIGHT

Stroll through the historic Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg and see over one million lights.

Alight at Night brings Christmas magic to the historic buildings, trees and fences this holiday season.

The event runs from Dec. 1 to Jan. 7.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/alight-at-night/.

RIVER OF LIGHTS IN BROCKVILLE

Blockhouse Island in Brockville will be illuminated for the River of Lights this holiday season.

The full light and sound show runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, while lights will be on from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. until 11 p.m.

River of Lights runs from Nov. 25 to Jan. 2.

For more information, visit https://brockville.com/index.cfm?PageURL=riveroflights.

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS IN PERTH

The Festival of Lights lights up Perth this holiday season.

Checkout the decorated Christmas Trees from outside of the Crystal Palace until Jan. 6.

For more information, visit https://www.perth.ca/en/visit/festival-of-lights.aspx# .

IAN'S CHRISTMAS PARK

Celebrate Christmas at Ian's Christmas Adventure Park in Beckwith, Ont.

Meet Santa, enjoy hay rides and a petting farm, mazes, a skating rink and hiking trails. New this year is a zip line for children.

For more information, visit https://www.ianschristmaspark.ca/.

CLOW'S CHRISTMAS TRAIL

Enjoy the magic memories of Christmas at Clow's Christmas Trail this holiday season.

The decorated 1.5 km trail includes Christmas displays such as the Nativity Scene, winter sports lane, the North Pole post office, the Candy Shop and Santa's top shop.

Clow's Christmas Trail opens on Dec. 2.

For tickets and information, visit clows.ca.

Clow's Christmas Trail is located on 2224 Hallecks Road West in Brockville.

KINGSTON CHRISTMAS LIGHTS TOUR

Enjoy a 75-minute Christmas light viewing trolley tour in Kingston this holiday season.

The tour checks out Kingston lit up for the holidays.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.kingstontrolley.ca/christmas/.

Email ottawaweb@bellmedia.ca to let us know about your Christmas and holiday light display.