What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 8-10
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
ATLETICO OTTAWA
Atletico Ottawa kicks off a new season Saturday afternoon at TD Place.
Atletico Ottawa hosts Cavalry FC at 3 p.m.
Admission is "Pay What You Can", with proceeds supporting humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.
For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/
OTTAWA 67s
The Ottawa 67's host Hamilton Friday night at TD Place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Face masks are no longer mandatory inside the Arena at TD Place.
For more information, visit https://ottawa67s.com/.
OTTAWA SENATORS
The Ottawa Senators host the Winnipeg Jets Sunday evening at Canadian Tire Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Masks are no longer mandatory inside Canadian Tire Centre.
For ticket information, visit nhl.com/senators.
BLUE RODEO
Blue Rodeo brings the "Many a Mile Tour" to Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.
For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/blue-rodeo/
SUGAR BUSH SEASON
Sugar bush season is underway across the region. Visit each site's website for details.
- Fortune Farms outside Almonte
- Fulton's Sugar Bush & Maple Shop
- Mapleside Sugar Bush in Pembroke
- Proulx Sugar Bush
- Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm
- Sugar Shack at Richelieu Vanier Park
- Temple's Sugar Bush in Lanark
- The Log Farm
- Walts Sugar Shack in Consecon, Ont.
- Wheelers Maple Products in McDonalds Corners
MUSEUMS
Museums are open across the national capital region this weekend.
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open
SKIING
Visit each resort's website to see if the ski hills are open this weekend.
SWIMMING
Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.
For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market Winter Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH
The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Etienne Coppee Friday night.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30107
IRISH FILM FESTIVAL OTTAWA
The Irish Film Festival Ottawa kicks off this weekend in Ottawa.
Enjoy in-person events at the Arts Court Theatre or online.
For more information, visit https://www.irishfilmfestivalottawa.ca/.
OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS
The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.
The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.
The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.
For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE
For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 8-10
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers make a difference?
As Canada announces a two-year ban on foreign homebuyers, real estate experts offered mixed reactions when discussing the impacts on the market.
Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
Avian flu is spreading across Canadian poultry farms. Here’s what you need to know
The avian influenza is spreading in poultry farms across North America, but experts say the risk of human transmission remains low.
What Canadians need to know before buying cryptocurrency
As a new survey shows growing interest in cryptocurrencies and tokens, Canadians may be asking themselves what goes into getting into the worldwide market.
Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead
Ukrainian leaders predicted there would be more gruesome discoveries in the days ahead after retreating Russian forces left behind crushed buildings, streets strewn with destroyed cars and mounting civilian casualties that drew condemnation from across the globe.
Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares video and photos of him
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shared a video and photos of the actor for the first time since revealing his aphasia diagnosis.
Budget includes pocketbook promises on low-alcohol beer, vaping and menstrual products
The federal budget contains several pocketbook initiatives including eliminating the 'sin' tax on low-alcohol beer, slapping one on vaping products, and making menstrual products more readily available for Canadians in need.
Budget 2022 makes good on dental care, but little in new health spending
The Liberals have made good on promises to the NDP when it comes to health spending in their newly released budget, but offered little else in new spending to reinvigorate Canada's struggling health system.
Atlantic
-
Two Mounties started firing at N.S. mass shooter as he lifted RCMP pistol: documents
Two officers who fired rounds into the torso of a mass shooter at a Nova Scotia gas station say they started shooting as the killer lifted what one believed to be an RCMP officer's general duty pistol.
-
Not all Nova Scotian’s ready to 'get back out there'
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health has confirmed the province is in its sixth wave of COVID-19, but public health measures are unlikely to be reinstated.
-
N.S. reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19, cases continue to increase
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Man dead after shooting outside Toronto subway station, police say
A man is dead after being shot outside a downtown Toronto subway station Thursday afternoon.
-
Sitting MPP for Brampton North loses NDP nomination
The sitting New Democrat MPP for Brampton North has lost his party's nomination to run in Ontario's June election.
-
Sixth person dies more than a week after Brampton, Ont., house fire
There were no working smoke alarms in a home that caught fire last week, the Office of the Fire Marshal said Thursday as it announced a sixth person has died as a result of the blaze.
Montreal
-
Refugee children from Ukraine will need emotional support to cope with the weight of war: Montreal expert
The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, estimates that 3.9 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since Feb. 24. Most left their country with few possessions, speak neither French nor English and will need help with the basics when they arrive for an average temporary stay of three years. That includes housing, schooling and the type of orientation required to be able to navigate your way around a new environment – services that community organizations excel at providing. But they will also need help coping with the emotional weight of war, which can feel as though it is increasing every day.
-
15-year-old stabbed in Montreal; police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed Thursday afternoon in the city's Rosemont neighbourhood.
-
Montreal woman 'very upset' after elderly mother placed in shared hospital room with COVID-positive patient
A Montreal woman is raising concerns about COVID-19 protocols at Lakeshore Hospital after finding out her elderly mother tested positive for the virus since sharing a room with an infected patient.
Northern Ontario
-
Mock search and rescue training takes place in Sudbury
Police and the North Shore Search and Rescue team held a mock search throughout the day Thursday in a wooded area in Hanmer.
-
Maplelicious: Sudbury restaurants raise money for the mission
It’s maple syrup season and local restaurants in Sudbury are using the ingredient to make dishes that will support those most in need in our community.
-
All eyes on Sudbury's 'Frontier' with new lithium project
It was a packed house at Bryston's in Copper Cliff on Wednesday as members of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce came out to hear the latest on lithium.
London
-
Grant to help save Fugitive Slave Chapel to be considered by city council
After 174 years in London, the Fugitive Slave Chapel is gradually falling victim to neglect.
-
Lambeth Public School and Sir Isaac Public School to temporarily close Friday
Lambeth Public School and Sir Isaac Public School will be temporarily closed and classes will move online Friday due to “operational concerns related to staffing issues,” says Thames Valley District School Board.
-
Cause of death revealed at London murder trial
A London jury heard that a fatal stab wound caused the death of a well-known fitness instructor who died almost four years ago.
Winnipeg
-
'It lit on contact': Canada's oldest grain elevator burns down
A grain elevator that was considered the oldest still-standing grain elevator in Canada, burned to the ground in Elva, Man. earlier this week.
-
Flood warning on the Red River continues for communities between St. Jean and Morris
Some communities south of Winnipeg remain under a flood warning as the Red River spills its banks.
-
Winnipeg school put in Hold and Secure over serious incident in the community
An elementary school in the Worthington area was placed in a Hold and Secure Thursday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Grenade found in mail package
Police are investigating after a grenade was found Wednesday in a mail package.
-
Police looking for person who shot at Kitchener home and car in Waterloo
Police are investigating two separate incidents where an airsoft or BB gun was used to damage windows.
-
Peregrine falcons return to CTV Kitchener
Peregrine falcons have once again returned to CTV Kitchener! It's not known if the birds are part of the family of falcons that have previously nested in our tower.
Calgary
-
Foreign homebuyers ban likely not a factor in Calgary's real estate market: experts
As part of the federal budget and in an attempt to ease Canada's housing crisis, Ottawa is banning home buying by foreign investors, for the next two years.
-
Woman in hospital following incident in northeast Calgary
A woman is in hospital after an incident in northeast Calgary early Thursday evening.
-
Infectious disease expert warns not enough Albertans have had a 3rd COVID-19 vaccination
'People are sometimes generally surprised how ill they are getting despite getting two doses of vaccine," Dr. Lynora Saxinger said. "A lot of them are not opposed to getting a third dose, they just haven’t got around to getting it.'
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon nurse told to pay $50K for discipline hearing where majority of charges were dropped
A Saskatoon nurse who faced professional misconduct charges from the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan is now on the hook for paying $50,000 to help cover the cost of the investigation and disciplinary hearing — the most expensive in the regulator's history.
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
Sask. children's hospital over capacity, memo says
The Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon is facing pressure due to a rise in admissions.
Edmonton
-
Canada clawing back settlement to RCMP officer who was sexually assaulted on the job
A former RCMP officer who was awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars for abuse she suffered while in uniform is having a large part of her settlement clawed back by the federal government.
-
How the 2022 federal budget will impact Albertans
From investments in dental care to a first-time home buyers tax-free savings account, the new federal budget could affect the lives of Albertans in different ways.
-
Alberta not considering restrictions as COVID-19 numbers see slight increase
In a Thursday afternoon update, Health Minister Jason Copping told reporters the latest data is concerning, but he's not expecting to bring in restrictions.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city councillor proposes free parking in Chinatown to entice people back
A Vancouver city councillor is hoping free parking will entice people back to Chinatown.
-
Man charged in killing of Surrey teacher denied bail
The man accused of killing Surrey teacher Naomi Onotera has been denied bail.
-
2 taken to hospital after plane crashes in Golden Ears Provincial Park
Two people have been taken to hospital in stable condition after surviving a plane crash in a Metro Vancouver provincial park Thursday afternoon.
Regina
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
Sask. social services minister apologizes for downplaying homelessness
Saskatchewan’s social services minister has apologized for downplaying difficulties faced by those experiencing homelessness.
-
Sask. mother-daughter duo post TikTok to raise organ donation awareness on Green Shirt Day
TikTok sensation Bella Thomson and her mom Kyla are using the social media platform to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation.