Voters in Bay of Quinte choosing new MPP after departure of Todd Smith

    A vote sign is displayed outside a polling station during advanced voting in the Ontario provincial election in Carleton Place, Ont., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A vote sign is displayed outside a polling station during advanced voting in the Ontario provincial election in Carleton Place, Ont., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Voters in the Bay of Quinte riding in eastern Ontario will be electing a new MPP today.

    A byelection was called for the riding less than a week after Progressive Conservative MPP Todd Smith, Ontario's education minister at the time, resigned his seat in August. Smith had previously been the only person to represent the riding since its creation prior to the 2018 election. Before 2018, Smith had represented the Prince Edward—Hastings riding since 2011.

    The riding includes Prince Edward County, the City of Belleville and the City of Quinte West, where CFB Trenton is located.

    There are seven candidates running to replace Smith.

    Belleville councillor Tyler Allsop is running for the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, while his fellow Belleville councillor, Sean Kelly, is running for the Ontario Liberal Party.

    The NDP is fielding a local school board trustee, Amanda Robertson.

    Respiratory therapist Lori Borthwick is running for the Green Party of Ontario.

    Margaret Schuler is the candidate for the New Blue Party, Mark Snow is running as a Libertarian, and perennial election candidate John Turmel is running independently.

    Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    --With files from The Canadian Press

