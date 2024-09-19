Hot and humid weather continues in Ottawa with temperatures feeling like 32

The stretch of hot and humid weather will continue today and into the weekend in Ottawa, with temperatures feeling like 32.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 28 C.

Clear tonight. Low 13 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 32.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Saturday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 21 C.

Monday will be mainly cloudy. High 20 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 18 C and a low of 9 C.