OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Hot and humid weather continues in Ottawa with temperatures feeling like 32

    The view of the Ottawa River from Ottawa. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) The view of the Ottawa River from Ottawa. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The stretch of hot and humid weather will continue today and into the weekend in Ottawa, with temperatures feeling like 32.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 28 C.

    Clear tonight. Low 13 C.

    Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 32.

    A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Saturday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

    The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 21 C.

    Monday will be mainly cloudy. High 20 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 18 C and a low of 9 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam

    An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News