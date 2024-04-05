What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 5-7

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of April.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators host the New Jersey Devils Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Join Ottawa's Pure Country 94 in the plaza before the game, get your pictures taken with the Sens cheer cards and enter for a chance to win tickets to see Tim McGraw on May 3 at Canadian Tire Centre.

For tickets to the Sens game, visit www.ottawasenators.com.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's will host the Brantford Bulldogs for Game 6 of the first round of the OHL Playoffs on Sunday, if necessary.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit www.ottawa67s.com.

Originals Spring Craft Sale

The Signatures Originals Spring Craft Sale runs until Sunday at the EY Centre.

Over 150 artists, artisans, makers and designers from coast-to-coast will be on display.

For tickets and information, visit www.originalsshow.ca.

Ottawa Parent and Child Expo

The Ottawa Parent and Child Expo runs Saturday and Sunday at the Nepean Sportsplex.

There will be 100 local parenting exhibitors on display, covering toddlers to the teenage years.

For more information, visit www.parentandchildexpo.ca.

Travel and Vacation Show

Plan your next trip this weekend at the Travel and Vacation Show at the Shaw Centre.

Visit with tour companies, resorts, cruise lines and adventure vacation destinations on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit www.travelandvacationshow.ca.

National Arts Centre

Checkout the following performances and shows at the National Arts Centre this weekend:

Friday: Classic Albums Live - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Friday-Saturday: NAC French Theatre presents Derive de Nuit

Saturday: NAC Indigenous Theatre presents Beaded Earring Workshop with Stephanie Peltier

Saturday: Haley Blais with special guest Gabrielle Shonk

For tickets, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

Ottawa Little Theatre

See Grand Horizons at the Ottawa Little Theatre.

The comedy-drama by Bess Wohl runs until April 20.

For tickets, visit www.ottawalittletheatre.com.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maple Syrup Season

Sugar bush season is underway in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.