'What is it?': Social media reacts to NCC's newest public artwork along LeBreton Flats Pathway

A giant crow lying along the LeBreton Flats Pathway in Ottawa's west end is the talk of social media.

The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.

The five metres long crow is made entirely from recycled tires.

"Did you know there used to be a landfill at LeBreton Flats?" the NCC said on Twitter. "In line with the #BuildingLeBreton guiding principle of fostering sustainability, this piece is made from recycled tires."

According to Beaulieu's website, the piece has previously been on display during Art in the Open in Charlottetown and the Bonavista Biennale in Port Rexton, NL.

The NCC's social media posts promoting the new public art work solicited hundreds of comments.

"Haters gonna hate," said one comment on the NCC's Instagram page. "Well done NCC clearly creating conversation around this piece."

Another comment on Instagram said, "What an effective work to express such strong reactions from viewers."

"It may be art, but it's also a distraction for drivers and cyclists," a comment on the CTV News Ottawa Facebook page said.

On Twitter, people questioned why the NCC had installed the art piece.

"This makes me sad. It's a dead crow," said one person.

"How much this pile of tires cost the government?" said another comment on Twitter. "Was it just dropped in a field. I am not an art connoisseur but what is it?"

One comment said, "April 1 was a couple of months ago."

"Looks like a dead bird," said former Coun. Alex Cullen.

One Twitter comment said they will need to check it out in person.

"It’s probably more impactful in person, like much great art. Using recycled material is a great artistic technique."

The NCC says the art will be on display for a year.

The piece was on loan to the Andrew and Laura McCain Art Gallery in New Brunswick in 2022.

The gallery's website said Beaulieu uses "familiar materials to examine the boundary between what is natural and manmade, helpful or harmful."