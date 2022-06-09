Wettest June 9 in Ottawa in more than 100 years
It is the wettest June 9 in Ottawa in more than 100 years, with more rain expected to fall tonight and on Friday.
Environment Canada says 29.9 mm of rain was recorded on June 9 at the Ottawa Airport as of 2 p.m. The previous record for rainfall at the Ottawa Airport was 16.3 mm, set back to 1972.
According to the Twitter account YOW_Weather, the 29.9 mm of rain is the most amount of rain recorded on June 9 in Ottawa since 1896.
The forecast calls for a chance of rain tonight and on Friday.
It will be cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Low 11 C.
Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 21 C.
It will be a beautiful start to the weekend on Saturday with sunny skies and a high of 24 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Putin compares self to monarch, foreign fighters face death
Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded
Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.
WHO: COVID origins unclear, but lab leak theory needs study
An expert group drafted by the World Health Organization to help investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic says further research is needed to determine how COVID-19 first began, including a more detailed analysis of the possibility it was a laboratory accident.
Mendicino says feds 'considering very carefully' mandatory incident reporting for cybercrimes
Canada's public safety minister says the federal government is weighing introducing mandatory incident reporting for cybercrimes to better understand their prevalence domestically and how to prevent them going forward.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
N.B. gas prices hit a new record high, sparking blame game in the legislature
Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick, where the maximum price of regular self-serve jumped by 8.3 cents overnight. The maximum price now sits at 219.6 cents per litre.
-
Nova Scotia reports 21 new COVID-19-related deaths, rise in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in hospitalizations and a drop in cases in its weekly COVID-19 update.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body discovered at Toronto-area golf course, police say
Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a golf course west of Toronto.
-
Popular Ontario ice cream company asks employee to remove 'offensive' flags from car after public outcry
A popular Ontario ice cream brand has asked an employee to remove 'offensive' flags after complaints surfaced on social media.
-
Air Canada cancels almost 10 per cent of flights at Toronto Pearson in first week of June
Air Canada cancelled almost 10 per cent of its flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport in the first week of June.
Montreal
-
Training was poor before worker was fatally crushed at Montreal ferris wheel, safety board finds
Riley Valcin, 22, was clearing snow from the drive mechanism while the wheel was in operation and was caught in the machinery. The board says the area where Valcin died should never have been accessible to workers.
-
Three shootings in less than six hours in Montreal
Montreal police is investigating three shootings in various areas of Montreal, one of which left a person injured.
-
Mohawk police in Akwesasne to fight gun smuggling with stepped-up water patrol
Quebec's government is sending $6.2 million to Mohawk police in the border community of Akwesasne, helping it beef up water patrol and crack down on gun smuggling.
Northern Ontario
-
Waterway closed, drinking water advisory issued following oil spill in the Sault
An oil spill on Algoma Steel property Thursday has prompted a drinking water advisory from Algoma Public Health. Not affected is the municipal water supply from the City of Sault Ste. Marie.
-
House at centre of Sudbury dispute listed for $9M
A legal analyst says selling a house that's in the middle of a legal dispute will be nearly impossible since it is "the literal nightmare of most buyers."
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
London
-
Breaking
Breaking | Child sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after fall from apartment building
London Police are investigating after a child reportedly fell from a window or balcony of an apartment building at 301 Baseline Road West, Thursday
-
Loaded gun and $250,000 worth of drugs seized in London, Ont.
A loaded handgun and $250,000 worth of drugs have been seized in London, according to police.
-
London man charged in luring investigation
London, Ont. police have laid charges as part of an internet luring investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Pride Winnipeg says premier snubbed parade, not welcome back next year
Manitoba's premier has apologized after Pride Winnipeg accused her of using the rally as a photo-op and snubbing the parade. Despite the apology, Pride says the premier won't be welcomed back.
-
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
-
Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll crosses 2,000 mark
Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll hit a grim milestone on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
String of break-ins in Cambridge and Kitchener prompt warning from police
Waterloo regional police are warning businesses of break-ins targeting cash after several establishments were hit in Cambridge and Kitchener recently.
-
Police release photos of armed robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have released photos of four men they're looking to identify in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener.
-
'Best decision I’ve ever made': Volunteers celebrate impact of Boardwalk vaccination clinic
Staff and volunteers from the Boardwalk vaccination clinic in Waterloo hugged each other and caught up at a celebration on Thursday morning, as the clinic prepares to shut down on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Kenney says AHS must find out what went wrong with response to Calgary dog attack
The head of Alberta Health Services shared more details on the EMS response to a fatal dog attack in Calgary earlier this week, but Premier Jason Kenney says the time it took for paramedics to get there was 'inadequate.'
-
Calgary's $250K public toilet in Tomkins Park is broken and awaiting repairs
A public toilet in Tomkins Park that costs the City of Calgary $50,000 per year to operate is closed for repairs, causing concerns for nearby business owners and residents now that the area has became a legal site to consume alcohol.
-
Calgary Zoo quashes anti-vaxx speculation regarding gorilla's cancer diagnosis
As the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo comforts a beloved member of its gorilla troop, officials are addressing unfounded online speculation regarding the cause of the animal's advanced liver cancer.
Saskatoon
-
In state of the city speech, mayor says he wants youth to feel 'sense of coolness' in Saskatoon
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark’s state of the city address on Wednesday touched on the future of the downtown core and key issues facing the city.
-
Warman mayor says graffiti, vandalism at skate park is 'disheartening'
Warman's skate park was closed earlier in the week after it was hit by graffiti and its washroom was vandalized.
-
Saskatoon Public Schools slashes teacher jobs, adds $100 lunch fee
The city's public school board is cutting teaching positions as it deals with a budget shortfall.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton Mall jester from 90s resurfaces in 2022, reigniting memories of vintage Bourbon Street
One of West Edmonton Mall's jesters that either amused or haunted shoppers of the 1990s has resurfaced not far from its original home.
-
'Edmonton has begun to listen': Kenney claims victory after Sohi delivers 31-page safety plan
Alberta's premier took a shot at Edmonton City Council Thursday after the province received the "public safety plan" that it demanded.
-
Crown wants 10-year parole ineligibility for man in Alberta Walmart shooting
An Alberta judge is being asked to impose a parole ineligibility of 10 years for a man who shot and killed a shopper outside a Walmart store in central Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Missing 13-year-old last seen at SkyTrain station days ago: Burnaby RCMP
A teenager missing for several days was last seen at a SkyTrain station, police in Burnaby say in an appeal for information on the girl's whereabouts.
-
Woman charged in 'unprovoked' stabbings at Walmart, Superstore in Surrey
Charges have been approved against a 33-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed two people on two separate days in Surrey's Guildford area.
-
More people died of illicit drug overdoses in first third of this year than ever before in B.C.: report
More people died of illicit drug overdoses in British Columbia in the first third of the year than ever before in the province, just-released data shows, in part because the street supply contains more of an antidote-blocking drug.
Regina
-
10 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 187 in hospital
Saskatchewan reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths for the week of May 29 – June 4, up one from the last update.
-
Pilot Butte couple wins $250K in lottery draw
A Pilot Butte, Sask. couple is $250,000 richer after finding out they were winners in a LOTTO 6/49 draw.
-
Making a splash: Regina extends outdoor swimming pool hours
The city of Regina has extended operating hours for its outdoor swimming pools.