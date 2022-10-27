Wellington Street ‘extremely porous’ eight months after closing to vehicles, PPS head says
The head of the Parliamentary Protective Service says Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill remains "extremely porous", eight months after closing the street to vehicles following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
However, Ottawa police admit they currently do not have enough resources to deploy officers to staff gaps between Elgin Street and Bank Street 24 hours a day to prevent civilian vehicles from entering the area.
Parliamentary Protective Service acting Chief Supt. Larry Brookson and Ottawa police acting Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson appeared before a House of Commons committee looking into expanding federal jurisdiction of the Parliamentary Precinct to include sections of Wellington Street and Sparks Street.
Wellington Street has remained closed to vehicles since the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in February, where hundreds of trucks were parked in front of Parliament Hill and the Prime Minister's Office.
"I think the current state of Wellington Street, the way it's been set up, is for law-abiding citizens," Brookson said Thursday afternoon. "Anybody that has an intent or a threat, it's wide open so there are no barriers."
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi asked Brookson about what barriers would be needed in the future.
"So when we look at Wellington and the physical barriers that were put up to restrict traffic to come right down the heartland of what our democracy is of both the triad and the south precinct buildings," Brookson said.
"The service is responsible for 30 some buildings which house some of the most important people that we have in this country and steering us in the right direction, the suggestion that Wellington comes right down the heart of it unabated is a concern to a service that I'm responsible for.
"Although I can appreciate the reduced traffic since last winter, it's still extremely porous – extremely porous."
Ferguson says Ottawa police acknowledge Wellington Street is not "entirely solidified … or a secured space" at this time.
"We are very much in a place of lacking resources and our members are stressed and stressed; however, we continue to police the city of Ottawa and the wide expanse of geography that we have and we do that to the best of our resources," Ferguson told MPs.
"Ideally, we would be able to position officers at both ends and any of the gaps along Wellington, but fundamentally that's not something that we are able to sustain long-term so we look for a solution to this."
Brookson told MPs expanding the Parliamentary Precinct to include Wellington Street would help the Parliamentary Protective Service perform its duties.
In June, Ottawa City Manager Steve Kanellakos told the committee the city has been holding "investigative discussions" with the federal government on potentially transferring ownership of Wellington Street to federal jurisdiction. Former Ottawa police Chief Vern White called for Wellington Street to be closed to vehicles permanently, warning there is a "high risk for a catastrophic event."
Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa have jurisdiction and responsibility for Wellington Street.
Brookson said if the Parliamentary Precinct is expanded to include Wellington Street, the Parliamentary Protective Service would require an investment in resources.
Jersey barriers are currently set up on Wellington Street at Elgin Street and Bank Street. During Thursday's committee meeting, Members of Parliament raised concerns the current barriers are not stopping vehicles from driving through the area and "race down the street" as pedestrians walk.
Brookson said while Ottawa police have indicated they do not have the resources to staff Wellington Street, PPS and OPS will "come up with something" to address safety on Wellington Street while discussions continue.
"The service, which I'm responsible for in delivering this mandate, will reach out to the Ottawa Police Service and we'll come up with something," Brookson said.
"Now if this means the service has to take on a resource requirement from the Ottawa Police Service, our partner, than I am prepared to do that because it's not appropriate for us to be risking any of the Parliamentarians by crossing Wellington Street."
Ferguson said the three priorities for the Ottawa Police Service in the discussions on the future of Wellington Street is jurisdiction, infrastructure and resources.
NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum told the committee the discussion on the future of Wellington Street could expand to look at the area stretching from Wellington Street to the Portage Bridge.
"It is an opportunity to reimagine the space and contribute to an enhanced visitor experience, "Nussbaum said.
