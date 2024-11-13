Driver loses 4-day old vehicle after being stopped for speeding on Ottawa road

An Ottawa driver's new vehicle has been impounded for two weeks after they were stopped for speeding in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa police say an officer observed a driver going 145 km/h on Limebank Road on Tuesday. The speed limit on Limebank Road is 80 km/h.

The driver had just picked up their new vehicle four days ago.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.