Driver loses 4-day old vehicle after being stopped for speeding on Ottawa road

Ottawa police say a driver was stopped going 145 km/h on Limebank Road on Tuesday. The driver had just picked up their new vehicle four days ago. (Ottawa Police Service/X) Ottawa police say a driver was stopped going 145 km/h on Limebank Road on Tuesday. The driver had just picked up their new vehicle four days ago. (Ottawa Police Service/X)
An Ottawa driver's new vehicle has been impounded for two weeks after they were stopped for speeding in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa police say an officer observed a driver going 145 km/h on Limebank Road on Tuesday. The speed limit on Limebank Road is 80 km/h.

The driver had just picked up their new vehicle four days ago.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

