

CTV Ottawa





Canadians across the country will be wearing sports jerseys to work Thursday, to honour those affected in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash tragedy.

The #JerseysforHumboldt was started by a group of hockey parents from Langley, B.C. over the weekend. They wanted to show the victims' families that they are thinking of them.

Thanks to social media the idea has caught on worldwide. Dozens of sports organizations, school boards and local businesses across Canada, the U.S. and even Europe are encouraging their members and students to wear jerseys or green and gold colours on Thursday.

Jennifer Pinch was one of those who helped get the #JerseysforHumboldt movement going. Her 16-year-old son plays with the Langley Minor Hockey Association, and she told CTV Vancouver that all hockey families immediately felt the pain in Humboldt.

"It just hits so close to home. It's my son, it's his friends, it's the community,” she said. “…We have all been there. We are all them."

Pinch said hearing about the crash made her think of all the hours she’s travelled with her son's team.

"The first thing I thought of was all those trips that we all take through the mountains, through the snow. We do take it for granted. Those safe travels and those safe trips," she said.

"You don't think about it. It's just part of hockey."

She said it didn’t take long for her and other local hockey parents to set up a Facebook group event pageand come up with a plan for a tribute. She says by coming together and encouraging everyone to wear any kind of sports jersey, she hopes to show the affected families that they are not alone.

“Let’s show them we got this. We’re all together,” she said.