

Catherine Lathem, CTV Ottawa





The search continues for missing Ottawa man Marc Vinette.

The OC Transpo employee disappeared early Sunday May 26th from his west Ottawa home.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Vinette’s sister-in-law Elizabeth says. “This is out of the norm for Marc.”

Elizabeth says Marc disappeared from his Oakridge Boulevard home around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning. She says police have told her his phone was picked up on a cell tower in that area at 4:30 a.m. and then his phone was turned off at 4:47 a.m.

“Those are all the details we know.”

Marc has worked at OC Transpo since 1999. He started as a driver, following in his father Roger’s footsteps. Roger has been a bus driver for 43 years. Marc worked his way up the ranks and is now a driver trainer, working with new OC Transpo hires, training them before they get behind the wheel of a bus.

“Marc lived and breathed OC Transpo,” Elizabeth told CTV News. “You’d always see him with the OC Transpo manuals on the weekend studying or doing his lesson plans.

“His life was his job.”

In a statement to CTV News, OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi says “OC Transpo can confirm that the man reported missing to the Ottawa Police early Sunday morning, Marc Vinette, is one of its employees. We continue to offer support to his colleagues, friends and family through this difficult time.”

Fellow OC Transpo employees, friends and family have now organized ground searches. Launching a Facebook group called Help Find Marc Vinette.

Ottawa Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.

Elizabeth says the family still has hope.

“It’s sad. We all miss him. We all want him to come home.”