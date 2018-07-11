Water levels dropping on Rideau River
A cyclist pedals along side the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Monday June 19, 2006, with the historic Chateau Laurier in the background, where the Rideau Canal flows into the Ottawa River. Ontario's Rideau Canal system, a 202-kilometre long historic waterway that is vying for recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (CP/ Fred Chartrand)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 3:15AM EDT
A dry start to the summer is causing water levels to drop along the Rideau River.
The Rideau River watershed has dropped to the threshold for “Minor Low Water Status.” The Rideau Canal reservoir lakes are at levels typical of early August.
The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says the rainfall in the last 90 days is about 80 % of the normal amount for this time of year.
Ottawa has only received 0.6 mm of rain in July.
The conservation authority says lake levels and streamflows are below normal for this time of the year, but are still above critical thresholds.
In a statement, the RVCA says “smaller streams will be drying up as they do most years. There is flow in larger streams in the watershed but it is declining.