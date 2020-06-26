OTTAWA -- A 42-year-old Deep River man has died in a single vehicle crash in Petawawa.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call shortly after 12 a.m. about a motorcycle in the ditch on Paquette Road, between Montgomery Road and Menon Road.

Police say the initial investigation has determined the driver of a motorcycle was thrown from the bike after it entered the ditch.

The rider died from their injuries in hospital.

Police identify the victim as Darren Stiles of Deep River.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. Anyone with information can contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-888-310-1122.