

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Water levels are expected to continue declining “progressively” along the Ottawa River this week.

The Ottawa River Regulating Committee says water levels have dropped 31 cm at Britannia since peaking last week. Flows have dropped 43 cm at the Hull Marina since peaking.

In its latest update, the committee says from Lac Coulonge down to Lac Deschenes/Britannia, “levels should continue to decline slowly over the next few days.” Levels from the Hull Marina to Hawkesbury are “declining progressively as less rainfall than expected was received “ over the weekend.

The City of Ottawa said over the weekend that it will not begin recovery options until water level shave receded a significant amount. Residents are urged to leave sandbag walls in place until water levels drop.

Quebec’s ministère de la Sécurité publique is holding two information evenings for Gatineau flood victims this week. The meetings will provide information about the financial assistance program and answer questions from flood victims.

The meetings will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at the sports center on boulevard de la Gappe. The meetings begin at 7 p.m.