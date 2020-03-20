OTTAWA -- Expect a rainy, windy and warmer-than-usual first full day of spring in Ottawa.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada is calling for brief, but strong wind gusts Friday afternoon, following a bout of showers.

“Wind gusts near or in excess of 90 km.h will be possible in some areas,” the statement says.

Local power outages could be possible where these strong winds develop.

Before that, showers are expected Friday morning before they clear, though a 60 per cent chance of rain remains for the afternoon. There’s also the risk of a thunderstorm.

The high on Friday: an unseasonably warm 15 C.

Saturday things are expected to cool right back own, with a wind chill of -18 C in the morning and a high of -2 C during the day.

Saturday night the temperature will plunge to -16 C.

Sunday there’s a high of 1 C.

We transitioned to spring just before midnight on Thursday. It’s the earliest arrival of spring in North America in 124 years, due to a combination of factors including the leap year and daylight savings.